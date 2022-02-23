P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized Introduces Their Newest Women of Empowerment Members
Manhasset, NY, February 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) introduces their newest Women of Empowerment members who are being recognized for their achievements and contributions in the many fields and industries listed.
About the Newest Women of Empowerment Members
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is proud to highlight their newest Women of Empowerment members who are now recognized members of P.O.W.E.R.:
A. Christina Giannini--Entertainment
Abril A. Acosta Rascon--Automotive
Ainsley Earhardt--Media
Alexandra Mercado--Financial Services
Alexis K. Parker--Beauty/Cosmetics
Amanda Madsen--Apparel/Fashion
Amanda J. Hernandez--Construction/Building
Angela Zaharakis--HVAC
Anna K. Costakis--Mental Health Care
Ashley Lager--Automotive
Ashley E. Collins--Real Estate
Ashley T. Converse--Education
Barbara E. Freitas--Food/Beverages
Barbara J. Williams--Consulting
Bossy Bee--Retail Industry
Carla P. Mingo--Cleaning Service
Carol Marie Sanders--Engineering
CeCee D. Greene--Healthcare
Charlene Akes--Real Estate
Colleen E. Banasz--Funeral Services
Cortese C. Walker--Retail Industry
Debora D. Johnson--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Donna Miller--Retail Industry
Drucilla L. Richard--Food/Beverages
Dynestidy Degraffenreid--Party Rentals
Emily M. Freund--Notary Public
Erica S. Dumas--Beauty/Cosmetics
Erin Colton--Media
Felicia L. Grant--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Furlonia S. Davis--Human Rights
Gloria Centanni--Real Estate
Goldie Seelmam--Manufacturing
Heather Hagan--Travel
Heather Urbanek--Research & Development
Heidi Chmielorz--Home Healthcare
Jackie A. Cozzubbo--Floral
Jamila J. Ramzy--Consulting
Jane Cardarelli--Real Estate
Janet A. DeMaria--Apparel/Fashion
Janice Cavaretta--Sports
Jennifer Mariano--Jewelry
Jenny Lens--Creative Art
Jessica Belt--Healthcare
Joyce Woodell--Financial Services
Judith Ortiz--Health/Fitness
Judy Dube--Healthcare
Julie Ann Brown--Real Estate
Kathryn R. Marrero--Tree Service
Katie L. Constant--Health Services
Kayleen Rockensies--Health/Fitness
Kierra Rene Spiller--Beauty/Cosmetics
Kimberly Smith--Coaching
Kimberly A. Miles--Manufacturing
Krystina M. Maniu--Healthcare
Kwashedda E. Jones--Transportation
Laura Ramos--Barber
Laura N. Mondragon--Accounting
Lauren S. Nagel--Chemicals
Lesha Taylor--Education
Lisa Marie Harris--Utilities
Lori D. Graham--Health Services
Margarita M. Vega--Beauty/Cosmetics
Mariam J. Massaro--Retail Industry
Marilyn Morgan--Consulting
Mary Ann Costantini--Coaching
MaryBeth Yannessa--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Melissa A. McIntire--Manufacturing
Michelle Benjamin--Childcare
Michelle Nario-Redmond--Education
Michelle L. Gines--Publishing
Michelle R. Neighbors--Retail Industry
Molly Ryan McBride--Beauty/Cosmetics
Monique N. Martinez-Quiros--Mental Health Care
Nataly Villa--Creative Art
Nicole Chaplin--Health/Fitness
Nijila W. Brown--Real Estate
Perlita P. Ocampo--Real Estate
Quannette Wilder--Nutrition/Wellness
Rebecca Lynn Cardon--Health/Fitness
Robin D. Mallory--Education
Robyn Leigh Lettera--Investigation
Rosalie O. Epstein--Mental Health Care
Rosalind M. Rogers--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Rosalinda M. Valenzuela--Education
Roseanne Castro--Embroidery/Alterations
Sabrina D. Brantley--Accounting
Sally Caguiat-Soonthararak--Interior Design
Sarah Whitely--Staffing/Recruiting
Shanessa Fenner--Education
Sharon L. Folk--Recreational Services
Shirley Noriega--Real Estate
Stephanie Booker--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Stephanie A. Kuhlman--Real Estate
Susan Swindeman--Healthcare
Susie Singer--Real Estate
Tanya L. Hale--Consulting
Terry M. Anderson--Consulting
Tiffany Castillo--Entertainment
Tiffany Chohfi--Healthcare
Topeka Pasley-Caldwell--Real Estate
Windi Moseley Barnes--Financial Services
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
Geri Shumer
516-365-3222
www.powerwoe.com
