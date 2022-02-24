TVS Light Network Adds Barney Miller to the Family Based Streaming Network from TVS, on the WatchYour.TV Platform, Powered by Tulix
The family based streaming post cable network is one of 40 TVS Micro Channels on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix.
California City, CA, February 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- TVS Light Network, the 24/7 streaming post cable network from TVS, has added Barney Miller to the Spring 2022 schedule on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. Via apps from Amazon, ROKU, Google, Apple, and Web TV, the show can be seen on all Mobile and IPTV devices as well as on Smart TVs in 85% of TV homes in the USA.
Other shows on the network include Doris Day Show, Ozzie and Harriet, Leave it to Beaver, Mr. Ed, Family, Mary Tyler Moore, and Andy Griffith.
TVS Light Network is one of six streaming post cable networks on the TVS Kids + Family Networks bundle. Other channels include TVS Tel Ra Network, TVS Pet Parade Network, TVS Soft Winds Network, TVS Family Network, and TVS Select Network.
In addition to the TVS Kids + Family Networks bundle, TVS also offers six channel bundles from TVS Sports Networks, TVS Classic TV Networks, TVS Classic Movies Networks, TVS Home Shopping Networks, and TVS Lifestyle Networks.
All TVS programming is ad supported and free to view. TVS AdSales.Com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles all TVS sponsorship opportunities. TVS AdSales.Com is located in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Miami.
