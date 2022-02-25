CESO Broadens Scope of Advisory Services with Acquisition of Decision Support Group
Minneapolis, MN, February 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Center for Effective School Operations (CESO) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Decision Support Group, LLC. (DSG). The acquisition is part of CESO’s efforts to expand and enhance its existing advisory and operational services to school districts across North America. “The acquisition of DSG provides us with a platform to build out an industry leading advisory services practice in multiple school operations domains,” said Lance Libengood, Chief Executive Officer at CESO. “Our mission is to rethink how school operations function with an eye toward maximizing the amount of finances and attention dedicated to the classroom. Given the current concerns related to learning recovery, that is more important now than ever.”
DSG will continue to provide its consulting expertise in transportation while also supporting the buildout of other advisory services within CESO including facilities, technology, and finance. “Tim Ammon and I have always believed in the idea of rethinking how transportation is provided. This is part of the CESO mission and is what made it such a great fit for us,” said Tom Platt, co-owner of DSG. “We look forward to providing a full spectrum of advisory services that optimize school operations and help our customers focus their time, effort, and expenditures on their core mission of educating students.”
“The pandemic has shown how important transportation, facilities, food services, and all the other support operations are to the delivery of educational services,” said Ammon, co-owner of DSG. “We believe that this level of importance is only going to increase as we reconsider and respond to the changing educational environment and the lessons learned from the pandemic. At CESO, we want to be the trusted partner that school districts, charter schools, private schools, and all educational institutions turn to when they want to rethink school operations.”
Since 2006, CESO has been influencing K-12 operations for the better — first in transportation, then expanding into communications, finance, facilities, technology, and now a dedicated consulting arm to serve all these functions. This acquisition will allow for the broadening of offerings and increased integration of services to promote efficiencies across the non-teaching aspects of education.
About CESO
The Center for Effective School Operations (CESO) was formed in 2006 to provide operational and advisory services to school districts. A total of 124 employees work across the different divisions of CESO. Based in Minneapolis, CESO currently supports 125 school districts in 25 states with communications, facilities, finance, technology, and transportation services. Find out more information at www.theceso.com.
DSG will continue to provide its consulting expertise in transportation while also supporting the buildout of other advisory services within CESO including facilities, technology, and finance. “Tim Ammon and I have always believed in the idea of rethinking how transportation is provided. This is part of the CESO mission and is what made it such a great fit for us,” said Tom Platt, co-owner of DSG. “We look forward to providing a full spectrum of advisory services that optimize school operations and help our customers focus their time, effort, and expenditures on their core mission of educating students.”
“The pandemic has shown how important transportation, facilities, food services, and all the other support operations are to the delivery of educational services,” said Ammon, co-owner of DSG. “We believe that this level of importance is only going to increase as we reconsider and respond to the changing educational environment and the lessons learned from the pandemic. At CESO, we want to be the trusted partner that school districts, charter schools, private schools, and all educational institutions turn to when they want to rethink school operations.”
Since 2006, CESO has been influencing K-12 operations for the better — first in transportation, then expanding into communications, finance, facilities, technology, and now a dedicated consulting arm to serve all these functions. This acquisition will allow for the broadening of offerings and increased integration of services to promote efficiencies across the non-teaching aspects of education.
About CESO
The Center for Effective School Operations (CESO) was formed in 2006 to provide operational and advisory services to school districts. A total of 124 employees work across the different divisions of CESO. Based in Minneapolis, CESO currently supports 125 school districts in 25 states with communications, facilities, finance, technology, and transportation services. Find out more information at www.theceso.com.
Contact
Center for Effective School OperationsContact
Luke Frederick
612-213-2892
www.theceso.com
Luke Frederick
612-213-2892
www.theceso.com
Categories