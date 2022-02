AMCI Sales Rep Territory Expands Through Midwest

Terryville, CT, February 25, 2022 --( PR.com )-- AMCI has realized growth throughout the Midwest United States, and recently expanded their local sales representation across four additional states to better service these markets. AMCI’s local sales representatives have a deep knowledge base of AMCI products and provide assistance with product selection and support. AMCI sales reps help customers and OEM’s find the best solution for their application.Hamilton Automation - Adding Kansas, Missouri, & NebraskaHamilton Automation, LLC has represented AMCI since 2013, and recently expanded its territory into three additional states; Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska. Their sales team brings years of practical experience working with OEM machine builders and system integrators, especially in the packaging and heavy industry markets. http://www.hamiltonautomationllc.com/Mechatronics Solutions – Adding Northern IndianaMechatronics Solutions, LLC began representing AMCI in 2018, and recently added local sales support for north-central Indiana. Their sales team offer a deep understanding of customer requirements through years of experience working alongside OEMs and machine builders on the shop floor. Mechatronics’ extensive knowledge of motion control technologies and PLCs come from a high-tech distributor background. http://www.mechatronicsllc.com/Paul Davis Automation – Adding Southern IndianaPaul Davis Automation has been working with AMCI since 2010, and has expanded their territory to include sales for central & southern Indiana. Their sales team provides over thirty years of automation and process control experience. Paul Davis Automation will be looking into customer orders, promoting new AMCI products, and helping customers understand how AMCI control solutions can help them. http://www.pauldavisautomation.com/AMCI sales reps support business growth by working closely with the channel, customer orders, and introducing innovative new products from AMCI to the market.About Advanced Micro Controls Inc.Founded in 1985, Advanced Micro Controls, Inc. (AMCI) is a leading U.S. based manufacturer with a global presence. AMCI industrial control products improve PLC-based automation systems with specialized position sensing and motion control technology that simplifies automation and adds reliability to manufacturing processes. AMCI designs and manufactures all of their products, enabling superior quality and innovation. The company provides 24/7 technical support staff, ready to answer questions about installation, configuration and operation of all AMCI products.Advanced Micro Controls Inc.20 Gear DrivePlymouth Industrial ParkTerryville, CT 06786 USATelephone: (860)-585-1254Facsimile: (860) 584-1973