Global Capital Partners Fund LLC is Offering Hard Money Loans Up to $100,000,000 to the American Businesses Operating in the Hospitality Sector of the US
NY-based bridge hard money lenders are helping the local hospitality sector thrive with their financing solutions.
New York, NY, February 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Global Capital Partners Fund LLC has emerged as one of the most reliable commercial financing companies in NY and other states. The company offers commercial loans on desirable terms to small and large-sized businesses in the service industry. They also help resolve tax and operational issues for hotels, resorts, and restaurants around the country. Their dependable services for the hospitality sector are unmatched and recommended by most companies who’ve worked with them.
Restaurants and hotels struggled to meet their profitability goals throughout the pandemic. The lockdown restrictions reduced their income substantially and forced them to cut costs. Some businesses resorted to downsizing their workforce to avoid bankruptcy.
As many of these businesses re-open, they are still in a phase of recovery. The maintenance work in these locations was halted during the lockdown. Many of these cafes, pubs, and motels are still delaying renovations due to limited financial resources.
Global Capital Partners Fund LLC offers a variety of commercial lending solutions for the hospitality industry of the US. The private loans provided by the company can be used for business acquisition, facility remodeling, and other large-scale maintenance operations.
According to a representative from Global Capital Partners Fund LLC, “Our international investors are very keen to provide funding for the hospitality sector in the US. These funds can vary between $1,000,000 to over $100,000,000, depending on various factors. Our aim is to simplify and align all matters pertaining to commercial borrowing.”
Global Capital Partners Fund LLC provides development funding to sole proprietorships as well as businesses with multiple stakeholders and owners. Clients can also avail consultation services for plot lease issues.
About Global Capital Partners Fund LLC
The company holds expertise in funding hospitality acquisitions, expansion, and remodeling projects. The funds are acquired by investors from all around the world and used to improve the profitability of the country’s hospitality sector. Various motels, cafes, bars, resorts, nightclubs, pubs, restaurants have acquired loans from Global Capital Partners Fund LLC in the past and improved their profitability margins.
Contact Details
Corporate Office: 555 Fifth Avenue | Suite 1501 | NY, NY 10017
Toll-Free Number: 1-800-514-7350
Email: contact@gcpfund.com
Website: https://gcpfund.com/
Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/GCPFundLLC/
Categories