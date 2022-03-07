Tavicare Offers Award-Winning Care for Feminine Health Problems
“The 'big picture' approach isn’t just about looking at disease or dysfunction — it’s about looking at a patient in their entirety,” declares Dr. Tavakoli.
Chevy Chase, MD, March 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The leading healthcare providers in Chevy Chase now offer effective treatment for women through diet, nutrition, and hormone replacement therapies, where necessary.
Women above 40 years’ age experience many hormonal changes and healthcare issues. These problems include adrenal fatigue, depression, menopause, hyperthyroidism, low libido, Hashimoto’s disease, etc. Finding effective treatment to prevent such health problems is both expensive and challenging. Lack of proper treatment will lead to severe symptoms like inability to focus, laziness, insomnia, frustration, and low sex drive.
In this context, Tavicare is offering a standard of excellence in personalized healthcare, providing award-winning services that women deserve. Every therapy includes a comprehensive treatment plan meant to achieve optimal health. When asked about their care program, Dr. Tavakoli elaborated, “We are true believers that preventive care and education are the keys to optimal health in women. Whether they wish to consult for an annual GYN exam, Bio-identical hormones, age management, weight loss, or IV neutraceuticals - our focus is on prevention, restoration, and treatment. We pride ourselves in our knowledge of human anatomy and physiology.”
Indeed, Tavicare’s healthcare services are an effective and reliable solution for women’s medical needs. For example, their age management program allows them to review hormonal imbalance, diet, and stress levels in women. After taking a closer look at their lifestyle choices, experts at Tavicare provide therapies to help women improve their energy and overall health and wellbeing.
About Tavicare
Tavicare is a functional care practice dedicated to helping individuals live their best life. Dr. Tavakoli, along with her highly-experienced medical staff, provide personalized care and treatment for various diseases like hyperthyroidism, depression, and cancer.
Contact Information
Website: https://tavicare.com/
Phone number: (301) 917-3200
Business Hours: Mon - Fri 9:00am-5:00pm
Address: 5530 Wisconsin Ave., Ste. 1125, Chevy Chase, MD
Contact Form: https://tavicare.com/contact-tavicare/
