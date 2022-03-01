Author and Teacher Releases Debut Novel, "The Bottle House"
Driven to Bethany R&L Behavioral Healthcare Center, these wounded individuals seek healing. Can Chaplain Joseph Miller and his mysterious collection of bottles aide in their recovery and help them find what they need from the Great Physician?
Addison, ME, March 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Can a chaplain of Bethany R&L Behavioral Healthcare Center and his mysterious collection of bottles restore hope and faith to three people living in despair?
Elk Lake Publishing is pleased to announce the release in paperback and eBook formats for the Amazon Kindle of "The Bottle House" by Susan Grant, Addison, Maine.
Licensed Clinical Mental Health Counselor and Nationally Certified Counselor, LuGina Dumas said, "Susan Grant takes readers on a spiritual revelation of how past regrets affect our mental health and cause individuals to lose faith. The Bottle House teaches us that no matter how low we fee, Jesus can forgive us, restore us, and give us comfort in every situation we go through."
The Bottle House traces the journey of three individuals who struggle with grief and despair. They meet Chaplain Joseph Miller, who has a mysterious collection of bottles in various shapes and colors. In time, these three discover that the chaplain possesses separate bottles for each of them. When he reveals the bottles’ purpose to these three, it restores hope and joy.
The Bottle House ISBN: 978-1-64949-395-8, Paperback, 312 pages. $14.99, Despair and Hope; ISBN: 978-1-64949-395-8, eBook from Elk Lake Publishing, Inc., is available on Amazon, both Paperback and eBook.
About the Author:
Susan Grant is a 1986 graduate of Columbia International University and has been a classroom teacher for 36 years. She has written for The Bangor Daily News, Unlocked, Daily Devotions for Teens, and Upper Room Magazine. She has also published two devotional books entitles, 100 Minutes with God and 100 More Minutes with God. Susan lives on the coast of Maine with her husband, Randy, and a little red dachshund, Boone. Media Press Kit available on susan-grant.com.
About the Publisher:
Elk Lake Publishing, Inc. is a traditional Christian publishing company based in Plymouth, MA. Elk Lake publishes a variety of fiction of all genres as well as nonfiction with a twist including Bible Studies, Christian life. For more information, visit ElkLakePublishingInc.com.
Contact:
Deb Haggerty, Publisher
Elk Lake Publishing, Inc.
508-746-1734
Deb@ElkLakePublishingInc.com
