Matt King Tapped as One of Greater Cincinnati’s Top Emerging Leaders
Matt King, businessman and Republican candidate for the Ohio House of Representatives was recently selected as one of 56 leaders from a variety of organizations in the Cincinnati region for Class 17 of C-Change. If elected, Matt King will represent the people of Middletown, Liberty Township, Monroe, Madison Township, St. Clair Township and Lemon Township.
Middletown, OH, February 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Matt King, businessman and Republican candidate for the Ohio House of Representatives was recently selected as one of 56 leaders from a variety of organizations in the Cincinnati region for Class 17 of C-Change, a leadership development program produced by the Leadership Center at the Cincinnati Regional Chamber and presented by Fifth Third Bank.
C-Change is the premier leadership-development program for advancing mid-career leaders in the Cincinnati region. The program also features a small-group, community project component that strengthens participants’ connections to, and engagement with, the Cincinnati region.
“C-Change is a unique opportunity for advancing leaders in our community to both connect with their peers from other organizations and enhance their own leadership skills,” says Andrea Mersmann, Leadership Programs Manager at the Leadership Center at the Cincinnati Regional Chamber. “These are the people who will shape our region’s future, and C-Change offers a platform to expand their impact today.”
Matt King’s resume is extensive with backgrounds in aviation, drone technology, energy, petroleum, real estate and career technical education.
"It is an honor to be selected for this competitive program that takes this area's most promising emerging leaders and invests in their development and success," said King. "Programs like this are one ingredient in solving Ohio's talent acquisition and retention issue."
King was in charge of recruitment and retention for Butler Tech’s high school programs where applications soared over his tenure. “We need to promote skilled trades more than ever and I am extremely proud of my work at Butler Tech. More students than ever before applied to career technical programs and the credentials they received have literally changed their lives,” said King.
Matt King now runs the marketing and business automation division for Hightowers Petroleum Company, a half-billion dollar petroleum company based out of Middletown Ohio. In 2022, King helped launch Hightower EV Solutions which specializes in electric vehicle charging stations where he also manages the marketing for this company.
“I understand business and communities. More people are leaving Ohio than ever before, and that needs to change. Inflation is sky high, our supply chain is backed up and we have an unprecedented workforce shortage. It’s time to bring my expertise and real-world experience to the Statehouse,” says King.
For more information, please visit: www.ElectMattKing.com
Paid for by Friends of Matt King
C-Change is the premier leadership-development program for advancing mid-career leaders in the Cincinnati region. The program also features a small-group, community project component that strengthens participants’ connections to, and engagement with, the Cincinnati region.
“C-Change is a unique opportunity for advancing leaders in our community to both connect with their peers from other organizations and enhance their own leadership skills,” says Andrea Mersmann, Leadership Programs Manager at the Leadership Center at the Cincinnati Regional Chamber. “These are the people who will shape our region’s future, and C-Change offers a platform to expand their impact today.”
Matt King’s resume is extensive with backgrounds in aviation, drone technology, energy, petroleum, real estate and career technical education.
"It is an honor to be selected for this competitive program that takes this area's most promising emerging leaders and invests in their development and success," said King. "Programs like this are one ingredient in solving Ohio's talent acquisition and retention issue."
King was in charge of recruitment and retention for Butler Tech’s high school programs where applications soared over his tenure. “We need to promote skilled trades more than ever and I am extremely proud of my work at Butler Tech. More students than ever before applied to career technical programs and the credentials they received have literally changed their lives,” said King.
Matt King now runs the marketing and business automation division for Hightowers Petroleum Company, a half-billion dollar petroleum company based out of Middletown Ohio. In 2022, King helped launch Hightower EV Solutions which specializes in electric vehicle charging stations where he also manages the marketing for this company.
“I understand business and communities. More people are leaving Ohio than ever before, and that needs to change. Inflation is sky high, our supply chain is backed up and we have an unprecedented workforce shortage. It’s time to bring my expertise and real-world experience to the Statehouse,” says King.
For more information, please visit: www.ElectMattKing.com
Paid for by Friends of Matt King
Contact
Friends of Matt KingContact
Matt King
513-512-9108
electmattking.com
Matt King
513-512-9108
electmattking.com
Categories