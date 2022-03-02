NJ MED Launches Its new Global Project Management Professional (PMP) - Certification Program
The first-ever Global PMP program that combines education, sports, and social media certification.
New York, NY, March 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- New Jersey Minority Educational Development (NJ MED) launches a Project Management Professional (PMP) - Certification Program as part of its partnership with the United Nations. The certification will be offered to teachers, educators, parents, and college students that participate in their World Top 20 Project.
The Global Project Management Professional certification program’s goal is to establish 200 future world leaders that represent their country in the World Top 20 Project. Whose mission is to improve their nation’s education system by 2030, designing programs and services using education, sports, and social media platforms.
The certification program will require participants to complete 1,500 to 7,500 hours of leading projects, 35 hours of formal education in project management, and pass a 200-question multiple-choice exam.
Each participant will develop skills in leadership, organizing communication systems, build support networks, coordinate events, attract public attention, distribute information, collaborate with key stakeholders, management planning, and prepare analytical reports.
The certification program is free of charge for members of the NJ MED/UN's World Top 20 Project. If you would like to apply for the program, please join the World Top 20 Project here - https://www.facebook.com/groups/GlobalCitizenOnlineCommunity
Mr. Albert Mitchell II, CEO/Founder of NJ MED said, “The program is free, however, getting this Global Project Management Professional Certification will require passion and self-motivation. First, you have to want to improve the lives of others, by knowing you can. Second, you have to trust yourself and have the willingness to work with others. Lastly, you have to trust the process. That means, doing what you have to, even if you do not want to."
For more information, contact Shomar Moore
The Global Project Management Professional certification program’s goal is to establish 200 future world leaders that represent their country in the World Top 20 Project. Whose mission is to improve their nation’s education system by 2030, designing programs and services using education, sports, and social media platforms.
The certification program will require participants to complete 1,500 to 7,500 hours of leading projects, 35 hours of formal education in project management, and pass a 200-question multiple-choice exam.
Each participant will develop skills in leadership, organizing communication systems, build support networks, coordinate events, attract public attention, distribute information, collaborate with key stakeholders, management planning, and prepare analytical reports.
The certification program is free of charge for members of the NJ MED/UN's World Top 20 Project. If you would like to apply for the program, please join the World Top 20 Project here - https://www.facebook.com/groups/GlobalCitizenOnlineCommunity
Mr. Albert Mitchell II, CEO/Founder of NJ MED said, “The program is free, however, getting this Global Project Management Professional Certification will require passion and self-motivation. First, you have to want to improve the lives of others, by knowing you can. Second, you have to trust yourself and have the willingness to work with others. Lastly, you have to trust the process. That means, doing what you have to, even if you do not want to."
For more information, contact Shomar Moore
Contact
New Jersey Minority Educational DevelopmentContact
Shomari Moore
856-541-3926
www.worldtop20.org
Shomari Moore
856-541-3926
www.worldtop20.org
Categories