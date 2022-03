San Antonio, TX, March 03, 2022 --( PR.com )-- JANA Life Sciences, a division of JANA, Inc., announced today that it has been officially certified to ISO 13485:2016 after completing an extensive application and preparatory effort, including a series of mock audits. This certification provides life science and medical device companies with the assurance that their outsourcing partner is able to work in a fashion congruent to their needs and aligned to the requirements of the FDA and other regulatory authorities around the world.“JANA’s business is built on producing technical documentation of the highest quality, which can only be assured through a sound quality management system,” says VP of Operations, Jeff Brown. “Although JANA has been certified to ISO 9001 for over 20 years (in addition to AS9100D), being certified to ISO 13485 further establishes the same commitment and quality that we aim to bring to life sciences, especially in the area of medtech.” JANA Life Sciences President Ronald B. (Ron) Niland conveyed that, “It not only demonstrates our commitment to excellence, but it also gives us the North Star that will guide the build-out of our division for years to come. We are no doubt undergoing a technological revolution, but especially in the life sciences industry. We are proud to be able to help accelerate a broad array of cutting-edge technological developments. We’re most proud of the work we’re doing in the areas of radiography and radiotherapy, especially when it comes to treating cancer patients globally.”About JANA Life SciencesJANA Life Sciences is a certified provider of Technical Documentation and related services associated with Operational Excellence, IT Systems and Program Management. Our first responsibility at JANA Life Sciences is to Life Science Professionals the world over, including Healthcare Providers (and thereby Patients) who are impacted by our products and services. Our commitment to them is to provide exceptional service with high quality and on-time delivery at a fair price.About JANAFounded in 1973, JANA is a third generation, family-owned business with its headquarters in San Antonio, Texas. JANA is a leading engineering and technical documentation services company with over 49 years of experience in providing best-in-class service and software solutions to many of the nation’s largest and most successful aerospace and high-tech companies.