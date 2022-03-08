A Fresh Vision on Today’s Christian Moral Life
Leading Christian ethicist Dr. David P. Gushee sums up his years of teaching and experience in a fresh vision of the Christian moral life for today's turbulent world, including both audio and video.
Canton, MI, March 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- What does it mean to be a Christian in today’s turbulent world? After every disillusionment and debate, what convictions survive?
"Dr. David P. Gushee has been an influential voice in American religious life as an ethicist, pastor, and activist. He’s advocated on issues ranging from torture and climate change to truth in politics and LGBTQ inclusion. Evidence of his stature is that Gushee, several years ago, was elected by his peers for terms as President of both the American Academy of Religion and Society of Christian Ethics. He co-authored the pivotal Kingdom Ethics, a Jesus-based ethics textbook, and has written numerous books and hundreds of opinion pieces on what Christianity has to say about how we should live. Now, in this ambitious new book, Gushee takes his many years of teaching and experience to offer a definitive, comprehensive take on the Christian moral life," says David Crumm, Editor of Front Edge Publishing and a veteran journalist who has covered religious diversity around the world.
With twenty-five easy-to-digest chapters, Introducing Christian Ethics offers readers a way to understand how to situate moral reasoning not only in scripture, but also in tradition and human reasoning. It offers a focus on Jesus and the disinherited, and a nuanced rethinking of the kingdom of God and its meaning for Christian ethics. Drawing on Gushee’s own work and life story but also a richly diverse set of sources, it covers general principles like virtues, truthfulness, love, and justice. And it discusses issues like creation, patriarchy, white supremacy, abortion, marriage, politics, crime, and more. It also helps explain why we have such trouble as embodied people in following Jesus.
Written for seminary students, educators, pastors, small groups, and Christians everywhere, and including links to free audio and video presentations of the chapters, Gushee’s Introducing Christian Ethics offers a reliable guide to finding core Christian convictions in a post-evangelical world.
Dr. David P. Gushee (Ph.D., Union Theological Seminary, New York) is Distinguished University Professor of Christian Ethics at Mercer University, Chair of Christian Social Ethics at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, and Senior Research Fellow at International Baptist Theological Study Centre.
He is the author, co-author, editor, or co-editor of over 25 books and approximately 175 book chapters, journal articles, and reviews. His most recognized works include Righteous Gentiles of the Holocaust, Kingdom Ethics, and The Sacredness of Human Life, and more recently, Changing Our Mind, Still Christian and After Evangelicalism. Over a 28-year career, he’s been a devoted teacher, scholar, and activist on such issues as climate, torture, and LGBTQ inclusion.
Dr. Gushee and his wife Jeanie live in Atlanta. You can connect with him and subscribe to his newsletter at davidpgushee.com or follow @dpgushee on social media.
Introducing Christian Ethics: Core Convictions for Christians Today
Dr. David P. Gushee, Author
Foreword by Rubén Rosario Rodríguez, Saint Louis University
Published by Front Edge Publishing
www.DavidPGushee.com
Paperback ISBN: 978-1-64180-124-9
Hardcover ISBN: 978-1-64180-127-0
ibook ISBN: 978-1-64180-125-6
ePub ISBN: 978-1-64180-126-3
Hardcover: $34.99
Paperback: $24.99
Ebook: $24.99
Publication Date: February 28, 2022
Available at Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble and other online retailers.
Contact
Susan Stitt
770-883-3111
www.frontedgepublishing.com/
