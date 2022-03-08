Release of New Version of Link-Fixing Software Offers Support for Migrations to or from Box.com
Clearwater, FL, March 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- LinkTek’s newest release of LinkFixer Advanced™ features the addition of support for data migrations to or from popular content management system, Box.com. According to LinkTek sources, this release was built based on the feedback and input of IT professionals.
LinkTek Corporation, the world’s leading provider of automatic link-handling software, announces the latest release of the LinkFixer Advanced software. According to sources within the development team at LinkTek, this latest release, version 6.0, is a much-needed leap forward, with wide support for Box.com, a popular cloud-based content management system that allows users to manage, share and collaborate on digital files, while maintaining security and compliance measures.
The new version was thoroughly beta tested to ensure that the software functions seamlessly in the context of Box.com. Data can now be migrated to or from Box.com via file shares, network drives, SharePoint Online, SharePoint On-Premises Server, and OneDrive.
LinkTek’s Executive Vice President for Operations, Oscar Albornoz, stated, “The vast majority of an IT department’s end users — which means we're talking about most of the organization’s employees — just do not know the extent of the problem until a full transition to or from Box has been concluded. We knew we could expand LinkFixer Advanced to help organizations effect a seamless transition without data loss due to broken links.”
With the mounting pressure and demand on IT managers to move to cloud-based or hybrid environments comes the need for software applications that help mitigate the problems that arise during a data migration. LinkTek has been supporting hundreds of large organizations, making this transition easier and more effective, with LinkFixer Advanced 6.0.
Albornoz continued, “Box migrations have been causing tremendous headaches for IT departments, but, with LinkFixer Advanced 6.0, this is now over. We can fully support Box and I'm confident we're going to be helping our IT users get home on time!”
About LinkTek
LinkTek’s product, LinkFixer Advanced, automatically finds and fixes broken links in an organization’s most critical file types so that migrations and file system reorganizations can be completed quickly, accurately and without causing lost data or lost productivity due to broken file links.
Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, LinkTek Corporation provides the world’s leading solution for the management and automatic repair of file links found in today’s most common file formats. LinkTek’s purpose is to improve the lives of computer users and IT professionals by providing software that automatically repairs file links and also protects them from the effects of data migrations and user errors. For more information, visit www.LinkTek.com.
For more information about LinkFixer Advanced, visit LinkTek’s Web site at http://www.LinkTek.com/, call Jason Smit at 727-442-1822 or e-mail him at vpm@LinkTek.com.
LinkTek Corporation, the world’s leading provider of automatic link-handling software, announces the latest release of the LinkFixer Advanced software. According to sources within the development team at LinkTek, this latest release, version 6.0, is a much-needed leap forward, with wide support for Box.com, a popular cloud-based content management system that allows users to manage, share and collaborate on digital files, while maintaining security and compliance measures.
The new version was thoroughly beta tested to ensure that the software functions seamlessly in the context of Box.com. Data can now be migrated to or from Box.com via file shares, network drives, SharePoint Online, SharePoint On-Premises Server, and OneDrive.
LinkTek’s Executive Vice President for Operations, Oscar Albornoz, stated, “The vast majority of an IT department’s end users — which means we're talking about most of the organization’s employees — just do not know the extent of the problem until a full transition to or from Box has been concluded. We knew we could expand LinkFixer Advanced to help organizations effect a seamless transition without data loss due to broken links.”
With the mounting pressure and demand on IT managers to move to cloud-based or hybrid environments comes the need for software applications that help mitigate the problems that arise during a data migration. LinkTek has been supporting hundreds of large organizations, making this transition easier and more effective, with LinkFixer Advanced 6.0.
Albornoz continued, “Box migrations have been causing tremendous headaches for IT departments, but, with LinkFixer Advanced 6.0, this is now over. We can fully support Box and I'm confident we're going to be helping our IT users get home on time!”
About LinkTek
LinkTek’s product, LinkFixer Advanced, automatically finds and fixes broken links in an organization’s most critical file types so that migrations and file system reorganizations can be completed quickly, accurately and without causing lost data or lost productivity due to broken file links.
Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, LinkTek Corporation provides the world’s leading solution for the management and automatic repair of file links found in today’s most common file formats. LinkTek’s purpose is to improve the lives of computer users and IT professionals by providing software that automatically repairs file links and also protects them from the effects of data migrations and user errors. For more information, visit www.LinkTek.com.
For more information about LinkFixer Advanced, visit LinkTek’s Web site at http://www.LinkTek.com/, call Jason Smit at 727-442-1822 or e-mail him at vpm@LinkTek.com.
Contact
LinkTekContact
Jason Smit
727-442-1822
www.linktek.com
Jason Smit
727-442-1822
www.linktek.com
Categories