Rose Medical Center is Excited to Introduce the Rose Women’s Hospital
The women’s hospital streamlines and enhances the trusted care women have found at Rose for decades providing women’s centered care through all stages of life
Denver, CO, March 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- For more than 70 years, women in Denver have been turning to Rose Medical Center for the highest quality healthcare. Known as Denver’s “Baby Hospital,” Rose has been honored to care for women through all stages of life. Today, Rose Medical Center is pleased to announce plans to streamline and enhance this trusted care with the creation of the Rose Women’s Hospital.
“Women’s needs often can be very specialized— pregnancy, breast health, gynecologic oncology, menopause,” explains Kara Nicklas, Chief Administrative Officer and development lead of Rose Women’s Hospital. “Women often also have distinctive social, emotional and physical factors that affect their health. By creating a specialized program, we aim to meet women where they are, with the highest quality care they need.”
The campus, including Rose Women’s Hospital and Rose Medical Center, will provide an expanding suite of women’s care including:
· Rose Babies
· Cancer Care
· Women’s Wellness
· Breast Health
· Women’s Heart Care
· Gynecology & Pelvic Health
· Women’s Surgery
· Infertility
· Thyroid & Endocrine
· Women’s Weight Loss
The Rose Women’s Hospital will not replace Rose Medical Center, but instead will be a reorganization and expansion of services and space on the Rose campus and at affiliated locations throughout the community. Each will be designed to provide the highest quality care with service excellence and compassionate attention from over 100 providers.
“We want women in Denver and throughout Colorado to know they can turn to us for the most specialized, most compassionate care,” states Casey Guber, president and CEO of Rose Medical Center. “By integrating all of our women’s services, we provide a cohesive, consistent health experience throughout women’s lives.”
The $80 million investment began with the construction on the existing Rose Babies unit and is nearly complete. It includes modern labor suites and postpartum rooms; two state-of-the-art well-baby nurseries and the expansion of parent and community education. As the construction continues the focus will be community locations, women’s surgery, and the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Rose Medical Center for a premier destination experience.
“On behalf of the medical staff, we are so excited to serve the community in this way. It has been years in the making and it is our honor to bring women healthier tomorrows,” says Dr. Honey Onstad, OB/GYN Department Chair at Rose Medical Center.
About Rose Medical Center
Well known as a Denver institution and a 9th Avenue landmark since its founding in 1949, Rose Medical Center has earned its reputation as Denver's “Baby Hospital” while becoming a leader in comprehensive women's care through the establishment of the Rose Women’s Hospital. Expert care in orthopedics and total joint replacement, heart and vascular care, weight-loss treatment, cancer care, surgical services, internal medicine, emergency care and the full spectrum of women’s services are also pillars of the quality services provided at Rose.
Rose is honored to have been named a Denver Post Top Workplace and a 100 Top Hospital® from IBM-Watson Health both for multiple consecutive years. Part of HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division, which includes HealthONE, Rose is a part of the top health system in the state named by IBM Watson Health for two consecutive years and their system was named one of the top five large health systems in the country. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top ten corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE provided $66M in uncompensated care, contributed more than $650,000 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations last year alone.
Rose Medical Center has been a proud part of the Denver community for more than 70 years. With origins in Jewish teachings, traditions and community, Rose’s founders built this hospital to “serve the need of every creed.” By offering a high level of expertise and service across all disciplines, Rose is a destination hospital, attracting patients from throughout Colorado and around the world.
