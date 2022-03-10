Wheat Ridge Theatre Company Presents "Information for Foreigners" - an Interactive Theater Experience in Denver
See how authority can spin out of control in the search for total power. The audience is steered thru the performance space by guides and witness the abuse of authority first-hand. The play is presented by the Wheat Ridge Theatre Company and opens April 24.
Wheat Ridge, CO, March 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Impactful interactive theatre.
Avoid Downtown Crowds. Parking is Free.
During a period of turmoil and dissatisfaction in the 1970s, Argentina experienced abuse of human rights, intimidation & people disappeared. See how authority can spin out of control in the search for total power. This insightful production makes audiences realize, first-hand, that these abuses continue in different parts of the world today.
Steered through the performance space by appointed "tour guides," the audience witnesses the abuse of authority and violation of human rights. Audience members are invited to “decompress” by attending the Q&A session with the actors immediately following the performance.
The Wheat Ridge Theatre Company, now a Colorado Non-Profit Corporation, is producing Information for Foreigners, under the direction of Maru Garcia. It opens at the Colorado Free University, 7653 E. 1st Place, Denver, CO 80230, in Lowry on April 24 at 6 pm and runs Sundays thru and including June 12.
Tickets are $28
Tickets & further information about the show: https://www.wheatridgetheatre.com/
