DirectScale Acquires DirecTech Labs
Direct selling platform Direct Scale adds business intelligence company DirecTech Labs to focus on client revenue growth and retention.
Orem, UT, March 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Direct selling platform Direct Scale adds business intelligence company DirecTech Labs to focus on client revenue growth and retention.
DirectScale today announced the acquisition of DirecTech Labs. The addition of the business intelligence and retention automation product, with the skilled leadership of Michel Bayan and Jordan Zommick proves DirectScale’s commitment to a platform that leverages sales enablement tools, data, and AI to help companies grow in new and measurable ways.
With the acquisition, DirectScale adds LifeVantage and Xyngular, two incredibly important and successful brands in the industry, to its already growing list of industry-defining clients. These technology and leadership additions make DirectScale an even more attractive option for mid-tier, enterprise, and international clients.
“DirecTech Labs has proven they can drive millions in new revenue for companies over and over again. We’re excited to add a faster path to our goal of actionable BI, innovate faster, and leverage the rare expertise of Michel, Jordan, and their team,” says Rodger Smith, CEO at DirectScale. “This is the perfect combination, their strengths and ours, to level up our company in a meaningful, industry-changing way.”
Using data and automation to build behavior profiles and get independent sellers into specific, revenue-producing activities at scale, the DirecTech Labs IP empowers more personalized interactions through every channel.
“This is a new vision to propel social selling into the age of personalization. No one has done this in social selling until now. Combining our technologies, experience, and skill sets delivers an enterprise-class platform that goes beyond the digital experience alone,” says Michel Bayan, CEO at DirecTech Labs. “It’s one that also influences the human relationships that drive a social selling business on the ground.”
The benefits of this acquisition to DirectScale clients and potential buyers include:
The largest and most diverse anonymized database of direct selling behavior ever gathered (20 billion data points and 23 million representative and customer lifecycles).
The only Business Intelligence platform built specifically for direct and social selling.
An AI-driven global alerting system that drives tens of thousands of new revenue-producing activities for clients each month.
The only platform in the industry that measurably drives new revenue with the data and analytics to prove it.
About DirectScale:
Through its trusted and extensible commissions, back office, and ecommerce applications, the DirectScale platform can help build and scale direct selling channels regardless of the sales model or size of the business. It’s built to help companies grow revenue by encouraging, rewarding, and amplifying the influence that independent sellers, customers, and promoters have on the company’s brand. DirectScale makes it easy for companies to run, know, and grow their business.
About DirecTech Labs:
DirecTech Labs was created to tap an incredible opportunity: helping the industry grow by improving experience and satisfaction for independent representatives and customers. Results to date include driving over $100m in new revenue for some of the top brands, launching clients in more than 70 countries, reducing monthly churn, first 90-day churn, and increasing enrollments measurably.
