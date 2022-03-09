Debut Author, Cassie Sanchez, Wins Another Award for Her Fantasy, "Chasing the Darkness."
Chasing the Darkness by Cassie Sanchez, won Distinguished Favorite in Fantasy in the 2022 Independent Press Awards.
Albuquerque, NM, March 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Cassie Sanchez receives national recognition through the Independent Press Award®
The Independent Press Award recognized Chasing the Darkness by Cassie Sanchez in the category of Fantasy as a Distinguished Favorite.
The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected IPA Award Winners and Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence.
Chasing the Darkness, Cassie Sanchez, Fantasy
Pain is inescapable. Suffering is a choice.
Azrael, the Angel of Death, knows pain. The deaths of his mother and sister, as well as his harsh experiences in the Watch Guard at age twelve, have brutally shaped him into the most feared assassin in all of Pandaren. Azrael’s role as a Hunter requires him to search for those with magic, called Spectrals, which he is happy to do. Hunting allows him to pursue his true goal—exacting revenge on the Fire Spectral who altered the course of his life.
Azrael’s obsession with revenge and power lead him to undergo an experimental procedure that gives him magic, but when this procedure has unexpected and dangerous side effects, he becomes a liability to the Hunters and the Watch Guard.
Rescued by the people he has sworn to eliminate, Azrael finds himself questioning everything he once believed as years of secrets and lies are exposed. His very nature is challenged as he battles unfamiliar emotions and navigating relationships that contradict the heart of a killer.
Can the Angel of Death have a conscience? Can Azrael?
In 2022, the Independent Press Award had entries worldwide. Authors and publishers from countries such as Australia, Canada, Germany, Ireland, Jordan, Puerto Rico, Switzerland participated.
Books submitted included writers based in cities such as Anchorage to Memphis; from Berkeley to Philadelphia; Calgary to Sydney; from Albuquerque to New York City; from Princeton to Santa Monica as well as others.
"We are proud to announce the winners and distinguished favorites in our annual 2022 Independent Press Award. This year included an array of quality and diverse independent books," Olczak said. "It's crystal clear that independent publishing is pushing on every corner of the earth with great content. We are thrilled to be highlighting key titles representing global independent publishing." said awards sponsor Gabrielle Olczak.
Contact: Cassie Sanchez/ (505)220-4511/ cassiesanchezauthor@gmail.com
For more information, please visit independpressaward.com; and to see this year's list of IPA Winners and Distinguished Favorites, please visit the website pages:
2022 Winners:
https://www.independentpressaward.com/2022winners
2022 Distinguished Favorites:
https://www.independentpressaward.com/2022distinguishedfavorites
