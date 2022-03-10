New Multi-Sensory Bird Control Technology Disk Efficacy Rate Revealed in Four-Year Univeristy Study

A four-year university study was released by Bird Barrier America, as a first of its kind scientific study of a new multi-sensory technology disk using an all-natural materials. The study focused on the pigeon, the most common pest bird worldwide and the disk, Optical Gel, proved a one hundred percent efficacy rate of keeping pest birds and their nesting away from buildings and structures for up to 2 years and more.