Commercial Private Equity Makes the Process of Acquiring Loans Easier for Business Owners by Providing Flexible Plans
The private money lending firm is helping clients close time-sensitive and commercial real estate transactions with their customizable financing solutions.
Atlanta, GA, March 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Many business owners struggle with finding the right commercial bridge loan lender who is reliable and offers a quick underwriting process. Most private money lenders offer real estate financing solutions at outrageous interest rates.
However, one lending firm in Atlanta is simplifying the commercial bridge loan process for real estate investors all across the United States.
Commercial Private Equity has been one of the leading private money lenders in the country for the past 75 years, offering hard money mortgages and helping clients secure their commercial real estate deals. The lending firm has worked with corporate giants and helped them close real estate transactions at the right time.
A representative at Commercial Private Equity said, "A considerable chunk of our customers consists of real estate investors. This is why our team carefully examines the borrowers' applications and requirements before recommending loan terms tailored to their needs. Whether they want to buy, restore, or build offices, retail stores, warehouses, or industrial units, our clients can count on Commercial Private Equity to provide them with low-interest rates and flexible financing terms."
The firm's underwriters review loan applications, consider collateral values and approve these applications within just a few days. As a result, Commercial Private Equity has become an industry leader by offering commercial hard money loans and bridge loans and have interest rates as low as 9.5%. Moreover, the company provides a low loan to value mortgage at 60%, which helps reduce risks for the clients and the firm itself.
Real estate investors looking to secure a real estate deal can get in touch with Commercial Private Equity's consultants, have their financing options approved, and loan agreement terms set according to their obligations and conditions.
About the Company
Commercial Private Equity offers hard money loans, commercial bridge loans, and construction loans to clients all across the United States. The Atlanta-based lending firm backs financing programs such as purchase, non-recourse loans, hard money mortgage, and blanket loans to their clients. Their low-interest rates and low LTV ratios offer feasible loan terms and make for a client favorite.
Contact Details
Website: https://commercialprivateequity.com/
E-mail: chris@commercialprivateequity.com
Phone: 404-301-8633
Location: 235 Peach Tree St., NE Suite 403, Atlanta, GA 30303
