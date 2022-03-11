GCP Fund’s Joe Malvasio Makes Asset-Based Loan Payments Easy: Introduces Revolving Lines of Credit
The private lender announces asset-based financing tools for biotech, hospitality, oil, and other industries.
New York, NY, March 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- President of the international lending firm, GCP Fund, Joseph Malvasio, has announced revolving lines of credit and other financing tools on asset-based loans requested by several industries, including hospitality, biotech, oil, power, retail, and more.
Revolving lines of credit have several iterations depending on where they are being applied. In commercial loan terms, revolving lines of credit are essentially a second mortgage that a borrower can take out against the collateral as long as they have paid down a set open balance. By introducing revolving credit, Malvasio hopes to make it easier for businesses to access ready cash against the collateral a second time, even if they haven’t paid off their initial loan in full.
“This new financing tool is just another strategy to retain our borrowers’ interest in asset-based loans,” said a spokesperson for the company. “As a lender, Joe wants to grant loans against collateral rather than credit standing as much as the borrower, but so are dozens of other lenders. So, he took inspiration from residential loans. He introduced refinancing to our commercial asset-based loans for biotech, hospitality, petroleum, and retail businesses.”
Since Malvasio took over, GCP Fund has primarily granted short-term and long-term asset-based loans for the acquisition, development, construction, asset purchase, and expansion of several commercial properties belonging to the industries mentioned above. These include multifamily buildings, apartment buildings, gas stations, hospitals, warehouses, office buildings, cafes, churches, motels, hotels, inns, department stores, malls, mixed-use properties, resorts, etc.
The company website divides all asset-based financing solutions between commercial real estate financing, construction financing, private lending, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, permanent loans, and structured joint venture financing.
Learn more about the above commercial loan types and apply for them online at https://gcpfund.com/.
About Joe Malvasio
Joseph Malvasio is the chairman of Global Capital Partners Fund, LLC, an international commercial lender based in New York City. The company grants various loans for the acquisition and development of raw land and properties primarily across North America to the tune of $1MM–$100MM. The firm’s loan terms include perks not included in conventional loans. For more information, visit the website given below.
Contact Information
Website: https://gcpfund.com/
Contact: 1-800-514-7350
Address: 555 Fifth Ave., Suite 1501, New York, NY 10017
Email:contact@gcpfund.com
Revolving lines of credit have several iterations depending on where they are being applied. In commercial loan terms, revolving lines of credit are essentially a second mortgage that a borrower can take out against the collateral as long as they have paid down a set open balance. By introducing revolving credit, Malvasio hopes to make it easier for businesses to access ready cash against the collateral a second time, even if they haven’t paid off their initial loan in full.
“This new financing tool is just another strategy to retain our borrowers’ interest in asset-based loans,” said a spokesperson for the company. “As a lender, Joe wants to grant loans against collateral rather than credit standing as much as the borrower, but so are dozens of other lenders. So, he took inspiration from residential loans. He introduced refinancing to our commercial asset-based loans for biotech, hospitality, petroleum, and retail businesses.”
Since Malvasio took over, GCP Fund has primarily granted short-term and long-term asset-based loans for the acquisition, development, construction, asset purchase, and expansion of several commercial properties belonging to the industries mentioned above. These include multifamily buildings, apartment buildings, gas stations, hospitals, warehouses, office buildings, cafes, churches, motels, hotels, inns, department stores, malls, mixed-use properties, resorts, etc.
The company website divides all asset-based financing solutions between commercial real estate financing, construction financing, private lending, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, permanent loans, and structured joint venture financing.
Learn more about the above commercial loan types and apply for them online at https://gcpfund.com/.
About Joe Malvasio
Joseph Malvasio is the chairman of Global Capital Partners Fund, LLC, an international commercial lender based in New York City. The company grants various loans for the acquisition and development of raw land and properties primarily across North America to the tune of $1MM–$100MM. The firm’s loan terms include perks not included in conventional loans. For more information, visit the website given below.
Contact Information
Website: https://gcpfund.com/
Contact: 1-800-514-7350
Address: 555 Fifth Ave., Suite 1501, New York, NY 10017
Email:contact@gcpfund.com
Contact
Global Capital Partners Fund LLCContact
Ricky Taylor
+1-800-514-7350
www.gcpfund.com
Ricky Taylor
+1-800-514-7350
www.gcpfund.com
Categories