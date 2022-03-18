GCP Fund’s President Joe Malvasio Introduces a “Wish-List” for Customized Loan Terms
The commercial lender adds, “Preferred Loan Terms and Conditions,” to its loan application.
New York, NY, March 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The president of Global Capital Partners Fund, Joe Malvasio, has added a section of “Preferred Loan Terms and Conditions” to the online application form available on the lender’s website. It includes a total of nine areas where commercial borrowers can tweak the terms of their loan program, bringing it closer to a conventional financing solution.
Unlike conventional loans, hard money loans are granted by individuals and organizations based on liquidated or unliquidated collateral instead of financial standing. Although these private loans offer quicker access to capital, they usually cost more than bank loans. By introducing a wish list to its application process, Malvasio aims to provide swift access to capital and let the borrower steer the loan terms and conditions.
While describing the wish list, Malvasio said, “So far, we’ve managed to introduce nine customizable areas in the wish list: the loan term in years, loan to value ratio, loan to cost ratio, interest rate from minimum to maximum, draw schedule term, interest-only loan, pre-payment penalty, non-resource loan, and guarantor. While we can’t guarantee that we’ll accept all of the requested terms and conditions to a T, we can promise to study and evaluate them to create a loan structure that they would find agreeable.”
By letting commercial investors, developers, and builders specify an impressive range, Malvasio hopes to create flexible, one-of-a-kind financing programs. Under his tutelage, GCP Fund has granted various asset-based loans for the acquisition, construction, development, renovation, and expansion of commercial properties.
The lender has closed several deals to purchase and rehabilitate different real estate types, including storage facilities, raw land, mixed-use buildings, multifamily properties, hospitals, churches, department stores, cafeterias, restaurants, hotels, motels, and apartment buildings.
For more information about GCP Fund’s multimillion-dollar financing solutions, visit https://gcpfund.com/.
About Joe Malvasio
Joseph Malvasio is the chairman of Global Capital Partners Fund, LLC, an international commercial lender based in New York City. The company grants various loans for the acquisition and development of raw land and properties primarily across North America to the tune of $1MM–$100MM. The firm’s loan terms include perks not included in conventional loans. For more information, visit the website given below.
Contact Information
Website: https://gcpfund.com/
Contact: 1-800-514-7350
Address: 555 Fifth Ave., Suite 1501, New York, NY 10017
Email:contact@gcpfund.com
