Mid-America College of Funeral Services to Host Reunion College to Unveil New State-of-the-Art Preparation Room
Jeffersonville, IN, March 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- New Lab Grand Opening
Mid-America College of Funeral Services, a Pierce Mortuary College, will host a reunion for all graduates of the college and its two predecessors, Kentucky School of Mortuary Science and Indiana College of Mortuary Science. In addition, the college will unveil an all-new, state-of-the-art preparation room. The reunion will be held at Mid-America, 3111 Hamburg Pike Jeffersonville, IN 47130, on April 2, beginning at 12:00 noon and concluding at 5:00 p.m.
Mitch Mitchell
812-288-8878
https://mid-america.edu
