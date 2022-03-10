ALDA Engages Maistering B.V. for Their Expansion Journey
Amsterdam, Netherlands, March 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Collaboration and expansion made possible for ALDA using Master Collections
Maistering, a global provider of an AI-infused business orchestration platform, announces a strategic partnership with global producer, concept developer, and promoter of music and DJ concepts: ALDA.
ALDA, headquartered in Amsterdam and offices in Los Angeles, Cologne, Hong Kong and Bucharest, organizes events like Armin Only, A State of Trance, Electronic Family, AMF, We Are Connected, New Horizons, and The Flying Dutch. Back in 2018 ALDA joined forces with US festival-giant Insomniac. Together the two premier production companies bring the electronic music scene to a broad, worldwide audience. Together their events accommodate millions of music fans worldwide every year.
The Maistering’s Master Collections partnership will help ALDA to expand and scale their global presence; create new revenue streams and enforce their leadership in a virtualizing world full of endless musical events.
“Our renewed focus is our brand management and enhancing our brand value - by bringing together the entire music community while also intensifying our geographic presence. We trust Master Collections to accompany us in our growth journey by helping us bring in collaboration, innovation and digitization,” states Allan Hardenberg, Founder and Director at ALDA.
Master Collections, by Maistering helps leaders orchestrate transformational and tactical business journeys, using AI and the newest collaborative techniques to add purpose, richness, and impact. The platform enables business leaders and their teams to execute their journeys radically better.
“Master Collections is the first enterprise platform that helps leaders shape their business instead to just run it. Morph strategy to execution, intentions to impact. We are excited to co-create with ALDA, adding emotional power to our platform with new functionalities to combine contents, emotion, communities. Can’t wait to provide ALDA with practical AI that will help their brands bring more music and turn the world into a dance floor,” said Maistering CEO, John Brahim.
About Maistering B.V
Maistering nurtures the innocence and energy of a millennial scale-up with the deep, proven experience of business insights veterans. Our purpose is to augment business leaders (we call them Masters) with rich AI, bundled in our platform. With a uniquely designed CXO-lab in Amsterdam, Maistering is headquartered in The Netherlands, with R&D sites in Bangalore, Rotterdam and Valencia
For more information, visit www.maistering.com
About ALDA
ALDA is a global producer, concept developer, and promoter of music concepts, with offices in Amsterdam, Los Angeles, Cologne, Hong Kong and Bucharest. The festival-giant organizes worldwide events and stadium tours including AMF, A State Of Trance (ASOT), SAGA Festival, Armin Only, OH MY! Festival, Pal Mundo, Electronic Family, We Are Connected, New Horizons, The Flying Dutch, Secret Project Festival and many more. These events together accommodate over one million music fans worldwide every year. Since 2018, they have joined forces with US festival organizer Insomniac. The two premier production companies will expand the dance music scene to a broader international audience.
For more information, visit www.aldalive.com
Contact:
Maistering B.V
Vinutha Naik
Marketing Director
Vinutha.naik@maistering.com
ALDA
Branka Maksimovic
Press contact
press@aldalive.com
