Smith.ai Named as One of the Best Places to Work by Business Intelligence Group
Los Altos, CA, March 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Business Intelligence Group today announced that it has awarded Smith.ai, a leading virtual receptionist and client engagement service, as one of the Best Places to Work in the Small Business category. The Group sought to identify companies actively working to improve their own business performance through efforts to support employees with environments that make work fun and engaging.
Organizations of all sizes from across the globe submitted their applications for consideration in the Best Places to Work awards. The Business Intelligence Group judges organizations on the results of their Employee Satisfaction & Engagement Insights survey. The survey results are reviewed by experienced business professionals to award winners in a range of organizational categories including: global, multi-national, public, large, medium, and small businesses.
“We’re thrilled to be recognized as one of the Best Places to Work by an organization as respected as the Business Intelligence Group,” said Smith.ai CEO Aaron Lee. “As remote workplaces take a more permanent foothold in our society, it’s critical that we model virtual ‘offices’ that serve as a trusted, engaging, and thriving professional community coupled with authentic and supportive leadership. From employee training to career development opportunities to team-bonding activities, we make employee happiness our first priority, knowing that everything else — staff retention, teamwork, and client satisfaction — all stem from this foundation of strength.”
Co-founders Aaron Lee (former CTO, The Home Depot) and Justin Maxwell (past design leader at Apple, Google, Intuit, and Sony), established Smith.ai in 2015 with the mission of building an employee-centric culture that embraces transparency, inclusiveness, and engagement. With a 98% CEO approval rating and 4.6 overall rating from past and current employees on Glassdoor.com, Smith.ai’s values aren’t just espoused, they’re evidenced in every facet of the company’s operations.
The bottom-up, employee-centric culture has helped fuel Smith.ai’s growth over the years, and with this strong foundation it helped carry the company swiftly through the 2020-2021 coronavirus pandemic, during which many other companies saw employee headcount and morale plummet. Conversely, Smith.ai experienced major staffing gains and even accomplished company-wide base-rate wage increases for every receptionist in the U.S. during this time. These internal efforts have culminated in some of the most successful years for Smith.ai and allowed it to stride into 2022 well staffed and well liked by its employee base, which has only helped the company attract and retain more top talent.
“Congratulations to Smith.ai for building an organization focused on employee engagement and performance,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. “This clearly was the most challenging year for many companies and it is clear this is a great place to work and employee feedback is not only listened to, but acted upon. Congratulations to the entire team.”
Smith.ai’s investment in building a strong employee culture will continue to be a top priority within its growth strategy in 2022 and onward.
About Smith.ai
Smith.ai is a superior virtual receptionist service for businesses, many of which are small to mid-size service-based operations in the U.S. and Canada. Our live, North America-based receptionists handle calls, texts, website chats, and social messages; qualify leads; intake new clients; book appointments; and accept payments, for improved responsiveness, happier clients, and better marketing results 24/7. To learn more, visit https://smith.ai.
About Business Intelligence Group
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives — those with experience and knowledge — judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
