Pennsylvania Institute of Technology Welcomes New Dean of Academic Affairs, Dr. Heather Pfleger, Ed.D
Media, PA, March 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media has ended a two-month search for its next Dean of Academic Affairs and Accreditation Liaison with the hiring of Dr. Heather Pfleger, Ed.D. She started her new role on Feb. 28.
The P.I.T. community invested over 60 work hours in the search, looking for an individual with valuable experience, a track record of growth and progress, and the emotional intelligence to lead an academic team to even more outstanding successes.
Dr. Pfleger has decades of experience. For the past two years, she has served as Dean of the School of Business and Information Science at Felician University in northern New Jersey.
Before that, she spent 12 years as Dean of Business and Dean of Education at Gwynedd Mercy University.
Prior to that, she was a business professor, serving on various Middle States steering committees.
“I am thrilled and honored to be joining the P.I.T. family. I look forward to helping foster the culture of excellence and dedication to student success that P.I.T. embodies,” Dr. Pfleger said.
About Dr. Heather Pfleger
Dr. Pfleger lives in Harleysville, Pa. on several acres of land. She is married, with two sons and three small grandchildren. She describes herself as a huge animal lover and enjoys the wildlife that passes through her property.
Additionally, “I’m passionate about teaching and learning, and supporting students as they pursue their educational dreams.”
As a kid, she wanted to be an equestrian in the Olympics. “Sadly, family finances got in the way very early in life.”
The best advice she’s ever received? “Stay true to yourself,” and “Be kind, always.”
Pennsylvania Institute of Technology, in Media, PA, is a Middle-States accredited, independent, non-profit, college offering online and on campus bachelor degrees in nursing and general studies; associate degrees in healthcare, cannabis studies, behavioral health, practical nursing, psychology, and physical therapy assistant, diagnostic medical sonography, and professional certification in practical nursing, and clinical medical assisting. The college has been a celebrated provider of exceptional, individualized education serving the Delaware County and Philadelphia Regions for over sixty-eight years. P.I.T. is a smaller, more personal alternative to community college for degree-seeking transfer students and students who are pursuing a specialized certificate program.
P.I.T. has strong transfer agreements with a wide range of universities in the area that allow students to transfer smoothly into a bachelor's degree program as well as lifelong career placement assistance.
The P.I.T. community invested over 60 work hours in the search, looking for an individual with valuable experience, a track record of growth and progress, and the emotional intelligence to lead an academic team to even more outstanding successes.
Dr. Pfleger has decades of experience. For the past two years, she has served as Dean of the School of Business and Information Science at Felician University in northern New Jersey.
Before that, she spent 12 years as Dean of Business and Dean of Education at Gwynedd Mercy University.
Prior to that, she was a business professor, serving on various Middle States steering committees.
“I am thrilled and honored to be joining the P.I.T. family. I look forward to helping foster the culture of excellence and dedication to student success that P.I.T. embodies,” Dr. Pfleger said.
About Dr. Heather Pfleger
Dr. Pfleger lives in Harleysville, Pa. on several acres of land. She is married, with two sons and three small grandchildren. She describes herself as a huge animal lover and enjoys the wildlife that passes through her property.
Additionally, “I’m passionate about teaching and learning, and supporting students as they pursue their educational dreams.”
As a kid, she wanted to be an equestrian in the Olympics. “Sadly, family finances got in the way very early in life.”
The best advice she’s ever received? “Stay true to yourself,” and “Be kind, always.”
Pennsylvania Institute of Technology, in Media, PA, is a Middle-States accredited, independent, non-profit, college offering online and on campus bachelor degrees in nursing and general studies; associate degrees in healthcare, cannabis studies, behavioral health, practical nursing, psychology, and physical therapy assistant, diagnostic medical sonography, and professional certification in practical nursing, and clinical medical assisting. The college has been a celebrated provider of exceptional, individualized education serving the Delaware County and Philadelphia Regions for over sixty-eight years. P.I.T. is a smaller, more personal alternative to community college for degree-seeking transfer students and students who are pursuing a specialized certificate program.
P.I.T. has strong transfer agreements with a wide range of universities in the area that allow students to transfer smoothly into a bachelor's degree program as well as lifelong career placement assistance.
Contact
Pennsylvania Institute of TechnologyContact
Jamie Gandy
610-892-1500
www.pit.edu
Jamie Gandy
610-892-1500
www.pit.edu
Categories