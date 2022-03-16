New Research Shows Power of Hope and Belonging Amid Great Pandemic

Dr. Terrell Strayhorn believes that sense of belonging is a basic human need and fundamental right. His ground-breaking research has shown that belonging is a catalyst for institutional and structural change in higher education. It's also a facilitator of student development and learning. Belonging can buffer against the physical, psychological, and biological toll exacted by stress and social pathologies like racism, discrimination, and the COVID-19 pandemic.