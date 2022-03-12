StreamFab Adds Crackle Downloader in Version 5.0.2.4
In the latest stable update of StreamFab Downloader ver. 5.0.2.4, released on Thursday, March 10, 2022, StreamFab, an all-inclusive streaming video downloader software app adds support for a new streaming service, Crackle.
Beijing, China, March 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- What is Crackle and What Can You Stream on the Platform?
Formerly called Grouper and renamed to Crackle when Sony bought the service in 2006; Crackle is a streaming service launched in 2004 and purchased by Sony in 2006. However, currently, the service is owned by Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, which bought it from Sony in 2019.
The service allows its registered users to stream movies, free TV shows, and Originals. Everything on Crackle is available for free, which means you can stream on Crackle without purchasing a premium plan. Its library offers horror/scary movies, blockbusters, comedy, kid/teen movies, TV shows, and popular on-demand titles.
Crackle works just like every other streaming service out there - talking of Netflix, HBO Max, and other ones. However, it is not available worldwide. The Crackle streaming service is only available in 21 countries worldwide and offers content from Sony Pictures, TriStar Pictures, Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, and Sony Pictures Classics.
Introducing the StreamFab Crackle Downloader
StreamFab continues to increase its supported premium services and websites. The StreamFab Downloader has rolled out support for hundreds of streaming services in previous releases, and now it’s time to support the Crackle platform.
With this latest version of StreamFab Downloader, users can now download their favorite Crackle movies, TV shows, and Originals on their Windows OS computers, so they can watch the films offline, and without any sort of restriction.
As with other services supported on StreamFab Downloader, Crackle users can download any VOD they find interesting on the platform. Hereunder are the main features of the news Crackle Downloader added to StreamFab:
Feature 1: Remove ads and commercials from the downloaded videos
Feature 2: Preserves the metadata information of all the movies, TV shows, and videos downloaded from Crackle.
Feature 3: Lets the user choose their preferred languages for audio tracks and subtitles
Feature 4: Supports “Batch Mode,” which implies that you can download multiple tiles at the same time - to save time.
Feature 5: Saves Crackle videos in clear 720p HD or 1080p FHD quality, along with AAC 2.0 audio track.
Feature 6: Subtitles can either be saved as separate SRT files or get “remuxed” into the downloaded video.
Feature 7: Save Crackle videos as MP4 or MKV videos; these two formats are supported by most playback devices we use today.
Pricing Plans and Availability of the Crackle Downloader
With this release, Crackle Downloader is only available in the Windows OS version of StreamFab Downloader; the macOS version is still under work. It is competitively priced at $49.99, $64.99, and $84.49, for monthly, annual, and lifetime subscriptions, respectively.
However, if you're looking to save more money, you can purchase the all-inclusive StreamFab All-In-One Lifetime plan, which grants you free access to the 34 streaming downloaders at $259.99 only.
Where to Get the new Crackle Downloader
The downloader is available for free on the StreamFab official website: https://streamfab.com
Who is StreamFab?
StreamFab is a brand of DVDFab Software that focuses on providing "Video Downloader" solutions for streaming services uses. The brand offers an all-inclusive downloader app for macOS and Windows OS - the StreamFab Downloader. In addition to streaming services downloaders, the StreamFab Downloader software supports hundreds of free video-sharing websites and social media platforms. Moreover, StreamFab supports multiple languages. You can visit the below websites:
https://streamfab.com/;
https://streamfab.de/;
https://streamfab.jp/;
https://streamfab.fr/;
https://streamfab.tw/;
