"Wah You Want" Published by Easyfind Label is Available on March 18, 2022
Los Angeles, CA, March 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- “Wah You Want” is a soulful R&B song tinged with hints of blues and Dub-step influence. Composed and performed by musician Xiaoqi Zhou (aka Soulgood Kid), “Wah You Want” is the second lead single of Soulgood Kid’s new album “Homegrown.”
Fresh and re-imagined, Soulgood Kid is here to make a statement with her music. “Wah You Want” is well appraised by music critics. According to Feii Vang, “We are usually impressed by the music we hear every day from talents all around the world, but this new one has me really thinking twice about what a great song can really be. The intro of Wah You Want is so dissonant in its melody that it almost sounds like two melodies are playing simultaneously. The intro makes the transition of the song sound good in the ear. When that hits, I know I am listening to an artist who is seriously talented, and that intro has accomplished everything what it was set out to do.”
Simon Chang, the Art Director of Easyfind Label, has also commented, “Our operating strategy is to select musicians who have excellent work but lack the resources to make their work available for a broader audience. We believe Soulgood Kid’s music fits our business vision because her voice crackles and soars as she sings heartfelt lyrics and the lyric of 'Wah You Want' details her feelings towards a lover she can only dream of.”
The lead single of “Homegrown,” “Drunk Enough to Call You,” has been well received by fans. It has generated more than 180,000 streams on SoundCloud. Collaborated with Sound Engineer Studio, “Wah You Want” is available on major platforms including Apply Music, Spotify, SoundCloud and Tidal Music on March 18, 2022.
