ALPCO Announced Its Support of the Ukrainian People in a Company-Wide Communication to Its Employees
Salem, NH, March 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- ALPCO (Salem, NH) announced its support of the Ukrainian people in a company-wide communication to its employees. The message outlined the company's contribution to aid refugees through the American Red Cross and Project Hope in the amount of $5,000 each. Additionally, ALPCO is offering an unlimited match to all its employees’ contributions to humanitarian aid organizations.
As of March 14, 2.8 million had fled Ukraine according to the New York Times. In reference to the continued escalation of the Ukrainian refugee crisis, Sean Conley, ALPCO’s President and CEO, said, “Anything we can do to continue to draw support toward their safety, freedom and national sovereignty is critically important.”
www.alpco.com/humanitarian-aid
