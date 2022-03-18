OMG, Original Massachusetts Growers, Since 1969, New Product Launch
New Company, New Product, Wellman Farm is launching OMG, Original Massachusetts Growers, Since 1969, a premier line of cannabis products in April 2022, and fine chocolate edibles and topical products in May, to the Massachusetts Adult-Use Cannabis market.
Boston, MA, March 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- OMG Brand Launch.
Original Massachusetts Growers since 1969, OMG’s Line of Cannabis Infused Product.
Wellman Farm, the Original Massachusetts Growers, is proud to introduce its quality line of OMG cannabis infused products in April 2022, and fine chocolate edibles and topical products to follow in the Massachusetts Adult Use Cannabis market.
OMG is excited to share its passion for growing craft cannabis with the launch of its new cannabis products. OMG is cultivating timeless and exceptional strains from some of the most legendary breeders. OMG are clean and flavorful, providing an experience that will leave you saying “OMG!”
OMG has roots in the Massachusetts Merrimack Valley. Since 1969, the company founders have been having fun growing and sharing cannabis with friends. The founders were among the first in New England to grow sensimilla weed.
OMG’s adventure began on a family farm in 1969. Back in the day, cannabis arrived in hard pressed bricks from Mexico with plenty of seeds. Some of the seeds were thrown outdoors, and as seeds have a tendency to, they started sprouting. Naturally that was intriguing, and as farmers, the company founders started farming cannabis. The founders with the help of friends and family started the exploration of cannabis culture and cultivation. A special thanks to one friend Paul B., and a book called the “Marijuana Grower's Handbook” by Ed Rosenthal.
Using these resources, the finer techniques of growing cannabis without seeds, sinsemilla, were mastered - thank you Paul, Ed, and the many others that helped this vision come to fruition.
Since 1969, Wellman Farm has taken the lessons learned and the art of growing to a higher level and started a family-owned cannabis cultivation and manufacturing business. With the launch of the OMG brand, Wellman is now sharing the love and passion for superior sun-grown cannabis with everyone.
OMG’s mission is to grow high-quality cannabis, explore cannabis’ health benefits, contribute to the community, and share the enjoyment of cannabis.
For more information about their products, please call # 978-566-1717 or email
info@wellmanfarm.com.
@OMGsince1969
OMG1969.com
Powered by Wellman Farm Sun Grown Cannabis (wellmanfarm.com).
Phone: 978-566-1717
Email: info@wellmanfarm.com
Contact
Wellman Farm
Stacy Kelly
917-923-2972
omg1969.com
Julianne@wellmanfarm.com
