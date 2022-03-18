The Insurance Store Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™
Murrieta, CA, March 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Insurance Store is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at The Insurance Store. This year, 94% of employees said it’s a great place to work – 5 points higher than the average U.S. company.
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.
“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that The Insurance Store is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”
“A good work culture does not happen by chance; it is something that is built. The culture created in any company first comes from the core values of its leadership. Culture is created within from example and practice. Our primary goal is to create a culture of inclusion, teamwork, and community.” - Tiffani Thunstrom, CEO
The Insurance Store (TIS) is a family-based company, primarily focused on the transportation industry. The Insurance Store is one of the fastest growing insurance companies in the United States. TIS brings experience as second-generation owners with a fresh perspective of innovation and growth culture to an industry needing change. The focus on people and process makes the experience for clients and employees first class.
According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.
About The Insurance Store
The Insurance Store is dedicated to providing customers with the highest level of service, commitment, friendship, and expertise in the industry.
As an independent brokerage, TIS has access to just about every insurance carrier available. The goal is to partner a client with a carrier that is right for your business while providing the best coverage available. TIS works in all lines of insurance from personal lines to commercial trucking and everything in between.
The Insurance Store has an enduring legacy of trust and loyalty that has traversed decades, starting with its founders, Norven and Cheryl Storrs. Norven began working in life and health insurance with his father in 1969, and by 1973, they began their own agency for property and casualty insurance. In 1978, this small agency began operating under the name, The Insurance Store, and has continued to grow ever since. Norven was an innovator in insurance, and because of his commitment to his customers, employees, and carriers, The Insurance Store is still successful today. The life work of Norven and Cheryl Storrs now lives on in their posterity.
The next generation of innovation and growth started in 2015 when Brent and Tiffani Storrs Thunstrom purchased the agency, and the legacy continued. Brent and Tiffani were committed to following her parents’ example of excellence and innovation, as they revitalized The Insurance Store into what it is today. Storrs Insurance Group, Inc doing business as The Insurance Store may belong to the next generation of the family, but it upholds and values the foundation on which it was built. Today, The Insurance Store has locations in San Diego, Carlsbad, Murrieta, Modesto, Fresno, Tracy, Washington, Texas, and Arizona with staff ready to serve all your insurance needs.
The members of the TIS team are licensed, knowledgeable in the industry, and specialize in different lines of insurance. TIS has a permits department to help the trucking customers stay current with their paperwork. TIS values the customer relationships it has and works hard to maintain those relationships through professionalism and efficiency.
About Great Place to Work Certification™
Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.
