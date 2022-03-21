Denali Advanced Integration Named to 2022 CRN® Tech Elite 250
Cited as a dedicated and passionate solution provider willing to go above and beyond for customers.
Redmond, WA, March 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, today named Denali to its 2022 Tech Elite 250 list for “maintaining a consistent focus on innovation and building a comprehensive understanding of the ever-evolving technologies.”
This list recognizes solution providers across the U.S. and Canada that have earned the highest level of technical certifications from leading technology suppliers such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies, Cisco and more. Companies chosen for the Tech Elite 250 list have distinguished themselves for providing the training and technical expertise necessary to provide expert-level service.
Customers depend on their training and expertise to help them overcome today’s IT challenges and achieve full digital transformation across the enterprise. To provide that expert service and care, solution providers must maintain consistently elevated levels of training and certification from IT vendors and achieve the highest tiers within those vendors’ partner programs.
Denali achieves outstanding global business outcomes for its customers through an engagement model focused on partnership. Denali brings technology expertise to bear for its customers with a consultative approach, allowing Denali to help design, source, distribute, and implement a wide variety of solutions to achieve these outcomes.
“Denali partners with the leading OEM’s in the industry,” said Clayton Daffron, Director of Solution Architecture. “Our architects and engineers have a wealth of expertise with legacy and emerging technology and work closely with our OEM partners and customers to bring the best technology to bear in a project-oriented and sustainable fashion.”
“CRN’s annual Tech Elite 250 list recognizes solution providers that have earned top-level certifications from key technology suppliers and proven their ability to consistently meet the high standards of their customers and partners,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Solution providers featured on this list have maintained a consistent focus on innovation and have built a comprehensive understanding of the ever-evolving technologies and practices that enable ongoing success in the IT channel. We’re proud to honor them in this manner.”
About Denali Advanced Integration
Denali Advanced Integration delivers enterprise IT solutions and services, powered by strategic experts and competitive technologies to help guide their clients through the most complex IT challenges. In the past 30 years Denali has grown to be a global leader in providing essential enterprise technology and services for global, multinational companies. Denali has received several awards from the industry and its partners for innovation and outstanding customer service. www.denaliai.com
Follow Denali Advanced Integration: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
The Channel Company Contact:
Jennifer Hogan
The Channel Company
jhogan@thechannelcompany.com
This list recognizes solution providers across the U.S. and Canada that have earned the highest level of technical certifications from leading technology suppliers such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies, Cisco and more. Companies chosen for the Tech Elite 250 list have distinguished themselves for providing the training and technical expertise necessary to provide expert-level service.
Customers depend on their training and expertise to help them overcome today’s IT challenges and achieve full digital transformation across the enterprise. To provide that expert service and care, solution providers must maintain consistently elevated levels of training and certification from IT vendors and achieve the highest tiers within those vendors’ partner programs.
Denali achieves outstanding global business outcomes for its customers through an engagement model focused on partnership. Denali brings technology expertise to bear for its customers with a consultative approach, allowing Denali to help design, source, distribute, and implement a wide variety of solutions to achieve these outcomes.
“Denali partners with the leading OEM’s in the industry,” said Clayton Daffron, Director of Solution Architecture. “Our architects and engineers have a wealth of expertise with legacy and emerging technology and work closely with our OEM partners and customers to bring the best technology to bear in a project-oriented and sustainable fashion.”
“CRN’s annual Tech Elite 250 list recognizes solution providers that have earned top-level certifications from key technology suppliers and proven their ability to consistently meet the high standards of their customers and partners,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Solution providers featured on this list have maintained a consistent focus on innovation and have built a comprehensive understanding of the ever-evolving technologies and practices that enable ongoing success in the IT channel. We’re proud to honor them in this manner.”
About Denali Advanced Integration
Denali Advanced Integration delivers enterprise IT solutions and services, powered by strategic experts and competitive technologies to help guide their clients through the most complex IT challenges. In the past 30 years Denali has grown to be a global leader in providing essential enterprise technology and services for global, multinational companies. Denali has received several awards from the industry and its partners for innovation and outstanding customer service. www.denaliai.com
Follow Denali Advanced Integration: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
The Channel Company Contact:
Jennifer Hogan
The Channel Company
jhogan@thechannelcompany.com
Contact
Denali Advanced IntegrationContact
Corby Casler
206-474-6388
www.denaliai.com
Corby Casler
206-474-6388
www.denaliai.com
Categories