New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Appoints Jeryl Arocho Vice President of People Operations
Port Jefferson Station, NY, March 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation's leading oncology practices, is excited to announce the promotion of Jeryl Arocho, Corporate Recruiter/Director of Human Resources, to Vice President of People Operations. Arocho will focus on evaluating the people-related business strategy to retain and recruit top talent.
“Jeryl's appointment supports our efforts to recruit top talent, leading to continued support and growth," said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of NYCBS. "In addition, her experience and proven track record will help support and accelerate the organization’s continued growth goals."
Arocho joined NYCBS in 2016 and has been an integral part of the staffing leadership team, previously serving as an administrative assistant for the chief officers. Her previous experience in management has helped provide the leadership skills that are evident today. Jeryl earned a bachelor’s degree in business from SUNY Old Westbury. In addition, Jeryl will complete her Human Resource certification in HR transformation this coming April 2022 from Cornell University.
"This is an exciting next step in my career," said Arocho. "I look forward to the opportunity to shape an impactful People Operations Department that contributes to the organization’s strong and healthy culture rooted in patient-centered care.”
About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists:
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is a leading oncology practice in the New York Metropolitan area committed to providing world-class, patient-centered affordable care to patients with cancer and blood disorders in their own communities, close to family and friends. We have more than 30 locations and 35 hospital affiliations throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties in the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn. We offer a multidisciplinary and comprehensive approach to care that utilizes the most advanced imaging, state-of-the-art therapies, cutting-edge clinical trials, on-site pharmacies, and an in-house laboratory with a full range of pathology services. Advocating for and ensuring the health and well-being of our patients is and always will be our priority. For more information, visit www.nycancer.com.
