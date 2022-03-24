The Former Airline Pilot and YMCA CEO, Patrick Palmer Inspires Recovering Caregivers with His Pick of the Month, "The Healing of a Caregiver"
The male caregiving activist inspires husbands and other caregivers of cancer patients with his road to recovering from a loved one’s death.
New York, NY, March 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- A chronic illness doesn’t only affect the patient but also takes a toll on their family members, especially the ones being required to play the role of the primary caregiver. Many caregivers often forget to put their needs first during this process, which ultimately makes it challenging for them to heal from the loss of their loved ones. Books have the power to serve as the ultimate inspiration for such individuals. Fortunately, Patrick Palmer uses his book The Healing of a Caregiver to give such people hope that there’s light at the end of the tunnel.
Patrick Palmer is a former airline pilot and YMCA CEO, known for writing three highly inspirational and resourceful books inspired by his experiences as a husband and caregiver of his wife, Angela, who was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2011. His three exceptional books include Are You Prepared to Be a Caregiver?, A Husband’s Guide to Hands-On Caregiving, and The Healing of a Caregiver.
When asked about his pick of the month, The Healing of a Caregiver, the author said, “Losing a loved one is never easy, especially when you’re their caregiver. You eventually develop a unique bond with them throughout their treatment, and the sudden realization of them being gone is emotionally draining, lonely, hurtful. While grieving is essential for recovery, my book aims to help people like myself in finding actionable steps towards happiness, healing, and growth.”
Patrick Palmer’s books have been mentioned in UpJourney’s 24 Best Books on Caregiving (to Read in 2020). They can now be purchased on Amazon on the links provided below.
Are You Prepared to Be a Caregiver? - https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08CY4BTRT/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i0
A Husband’s Guide to Hands-On Caregiving - https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B06XHMHV81/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i2
The Healing of a Caregiver - https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1986614492/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i1
About Patrick Palmer
Patrick Palmer is a leading author who was formerly an airline pilot and YMCA CEO. As a caregiving artist, he continues to employ his real-life experiences to write highly inspirational books, especially for families of people with cancer or people serving the role of a caregiver. Today, Patrick Palmer is also the chair of the Angela and Patrick Palmer Research Fund for Brain Cancer that contributes to the Center for Neuro-Oncology at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston. His books include Are You Prepared to Be a Caregiver?, A Husband’s Guide to Hands-On Caregiving, and The Healing of a Caregiver.
Contact Details
Website: https://www.patrickpalmerauthor.com/
Patrick Palmer is a former airline pilot and YMCA CEO, known for writing three highly inspirational and resourceful books inspired by his experiences as a husband and caregiver of his wife, Angela, who was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2011. His three exceptional books include Are You Prepared to Be a Caregiver?, A Husband’s Guide to Hands-On Caregiving, and The Healing of a Caregiver.
When asked about his pick of the month, The Healing of a Caregiver, the author said, “Losing a loved one is never easy, especially when you’re their caregiver. You eventually develop a unique bond with them throughout their treatment, and the sudden realization of them being gone is emotionally draining, lonely, hurtful. While grieving is essential for recovery, my book aims to help people like myself in finding actionable steps towards happiness, healing, and growth.”
Patrick Palmer’s books have been mentioned in UpJourney’s 24 Best Books on Caregiving (to Read in 2020). They can now be purchased on Amazon on the links provided below.
Are You Prepared to Be a Caregiver? - https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08CY4BTRT/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i0
A Husband’s Guide to Hands-On Caregiving - https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B06XHMHV81/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i2
The Healing of a Caregiver - https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1986614492/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i1
About Patrick Palmer
Patrick Palmer is a leading author who was formerly an airline pilot and YMCA CEO. As a caregiving artist, he continues to employ his real-life experiences to write highly inspirational books, especially for families of people with cancer or people serving the role of a caregiver. Today, Patrick Palmer is also the chair of the Angela and Patrick Palmer Research Fund for Brain Cancer that contributes to the Center for Neuro-Oncology at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston. His books include Are You Prepared to Be a Caregiver?, A Husband’s Guide to Hands-On Caregiving, and The Healing of a Caregiver.
Contact Details
Website: https://www.patrickpalmerauthor.com/
Contact
Patrick PalmerContact
(617) 803-7230
https://authorpatrickpalmer.com
(617) 803-7230
https://authorpatrickpalmer.com
Categories