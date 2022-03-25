Mission San Gabriel Arcángel Gala Celebrates 250 Years of Community
To celebrate the 250th anniversary of the founding of Mission San Gabriel Arcángel, the oldest structure in Los Angeles County, the San Gabriel Mission Church parish community will host a gala to mark this historic milestone.
San Gabriel, CA, March 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- San Gabriel Mission Church Anniversary Gala: 250 Years: Celebrating a Journey of Faith.
The San Gabriel Mission Church community will host a historic gala to celebrate the 250th anniversary of its founding in 1771. This milestone event will take place at the Hilton Los Angeles / San Gabriel in San Gabriel, CA. The gala will feature an evening of community, live entertainment, dancing, dinner, and a Silent Auction.
For information regarding the event, sponsorship opportunities, tickets, or to donate, please contact Terri Huerta at (626) 457-3035 or on their website, www.sangabrielmissionchurch.org.
Mission San Gabriel Arcángel is the 4th of California’s historic missions and was founded by Saint Junipero Serra on September 8, 1771. The original site of Mission San Gabriel lies approximately five miles southeast of its present location along the Rio Hondo River and was relocated to its present location on or around May 1775. The current Mission, the last of four structures built on this site, is the oldest structure in Los Angeles and the first Catholic church in Los Angeles County.
Today the San Gabriel Mission parish serves the community through its various ministries that include Sunday services, an all-girls high school, TK-8 STEM Network elementary school, a Christian Service Center, an active cemetery and Columbaria, and a Food Pantry that distributes food and products to over 150 families every Sunday.
On July 11, 2020, the Mission suffered a tragic fire to the roof and ceiling and is presently in the final stages of its reconstruction. Re-opening of the Mission, museum, and garden tours is scheduled for the end of August, early September 2022.
