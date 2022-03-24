TVS Radio Network.Com Launches Transistor Radio 1960's Network on Spreaker Powered by iHeart Radio
The channel features Capehart Music Treasury original productions of 1960's hits in an easy listening, instrumental format.
California City, CA, March 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- TVS Radio Network.Com has added the Transistor Radio Channel, which features 1960's songs from the Capehart Music Treasury in an easy listening, instrumental format. The channel is one of 48 such niche channels from TVS on the Spreaker platform, powered by iHeart Radio. All TVS audio and video programming is ad supported and free to view.
Capehart Music Treasury is presently releasing 2,000 original productions of the top tunes of the 20th Century in an easy listening, instrumental format. The TVS Transistor Radio Channel specializes in hits from the 1960's such as Time is on My Side, Love Me Do, Cherry Hill Park, Backfield in Motion, and House of the Rising Sun.
In all there are 48 channels on the TVA Radio Network.Com, including separate channels for each decade from the 1890's to the 1970's. There are also channels for jazz, blues, country, pop standards, R+B, disco, swing, big band, and other formats.
All Capehart Music Treasury programming is available on Spotify, Pandora, Amazon, iTunes, Rhapsody, and You Tube for listening and download purposes.
TVS Radio Network.Com was established in 1958. TVS Television Network was established in 1960. TVS Records was established in 1987.
TVS Global Media is located in the Greater Los Angeles area with studios in Bakersfield, Reno, and Las Vegas.
Contact
TVS Television NetworkContact
Tom Ficara
267-634-3520
www.tvstelevisionnetwork.com
Tom Ficara
267-634-3520
www.tvstelevisionnetwork.com
