Say YES to Hope Brings Cancer Awareness to the Catwalk
Advanced cancer survivors will shine a spotlight on living with cancer as they share their stories and bring HOPE to the runway during Dallas Fashion Gala.
Plano, TX, March 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Say YES to Hope presents "Surviving in Fashion" for its 5th year during the Dallas Fashion Gala, which is produced by affluent international designer Samina Mughal. Advanced cancer survivor models will be featured and have traveled both near and far. Mark your calendars for March 26, 2022. The Grand Center, 300 Chisolm Place, Plano, TX., from 5-9 PM for this prestigious black-tie event.
Plan to show your support as these beautiful warriors experience a once in a lifetime opportunity to share their stories and bring hope to the catwalk. They will be pampered by hair and make-up artists, to radiantly shine as they model today's top designer fashion gowns. By walking the catwalk, each stage 4 cancer survivor demonstrates the fact that, a disease which used to carry an almost immediate death sentence, now has an increased survival rate and greater quality of life. They exemplify that there is much more to living with cancer than chemo, surgery, and radiation.
Each survivor puts aside the thought of brutal treatments and life events the past few weeks, months, and years to show the world their strength and resilience during this powerful event! They enjoy time with other survivors, get to meet their "Friend for the Journey," and bring awareness and hope to others who share a similar diagnosis.
"We appreciate Samina Mughal, Founder, Designer and CEO of SMGlobal Catwalk for her philanthropic forethought and continued support for this worthy cause," says Suzanne Lindley, Co-Founder of Say Yes to HOPE and stage 4 colorectal cancer survivor.
If you, or someone you know, has metastatic cancer (cancer that has spread) and would like to get more information, please call 877-937-7478.
