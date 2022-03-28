Urban Pixel Boosts Clients’ Long-Term Profits Through Its Content Writing Services
The digital marketing expert harnesses the power of content marketing to raise customers’ search ranks.
New York, NY, March 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- After realizing that many online marketing firms over-promise and under-deliver content, Urban Pixel has launched a customer-centric content writing service focusing on quality and building long-term relationships with clients.
It’s reported that nearly two-thirds of all business-to-consumer marketers use content marketing and 72% of all companies say it generates leads. However, only 1 in 5 marketers know how to run a successful content marketing campaign with most citing a lack of strategic clarity as the main reason for failure. Urban Pixel provides clients with a clear content strategy based on keywords that are relevant to the target audience and designed to raise the client’s webpage rank on search engines like Google.
Company head Lou emphasized how “Urban Pixel is built on the foundation of long-term customer relationships,” adding “we’re here for the long haul. That’s why we create content marketing plans that encompass two or sometimes even three years. It’s important to us to make our customers understand that content marketing is a marathon, not a sprint.”
When asked what the company does differently from its competitors, Lou added, “We’re not in the business of promising instant results like other digital marketers because that’s impossible. We’re upfront about the fact that you won’t see tangible results in a month or two. But a year or two on, you’ll thank us.”
Lou’s words ring true in Urban Pixel’s decision to start each project with a long-term content plan before monthly content calendars are generated. The company also performs keyword research and offers clients weekly reports depending on the plan they opt for.
Urban Pixel’s services are designed to help customers understand why digital marketing is important for online businesses. In addition to content writing, the company offers website development and blog management services that focus on the customer and fully understanding the market each customer operates in.
For more information about Urban Pixel’s services, head over to https://www.urbanpixel.io/.
About the Company
Urban Pixel is a digital marketing firm that helps businesses boost their online presence. It currently serves companies across the United States and provides services that tap into the power of digital and online marketing to maximize profitability. Urban Pixel offers website development, content writing, blog management, and search engine optimization services.
Contact Information
Website: https://www.urbanpixel.io/
Phone: (734) 596-9549
Email: online@urbanpixel.io
Address: Detroit, Michigan
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/urbanpixelio
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/urban-pixel-llc/?viewAsMember=true
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Urbanpixelio
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/urbanpixel.io/
