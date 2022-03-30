MerPerle Hon Tam Resort Proudly Granted Traveler Review Award 2022 by Booking.com
The whole of 2021 was the second year facing the worst pandemic waves of Delta and Omicron leaving the hotel industry impacted by many challenges which caused a terrible downturn in the worldwide economy and MerPerle Hon Tam Resort was not an exception.
Nha Trang, Vietnam, March 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Besides the negative aspects of decreased production and revenue the resort saw the positive factors of proper re-structuring of human resources to be professional multi-task takers, well-maintaining the resort’s facilities, high-quality staff training and performance, and so on. All of these have helped the island resort prove its great market position by achieving high review scores rated by its loving guests.
As a long-term partner of MerPerle Hon Tam Resort, the Booking.com team highly valued and appreciated the resort’s great efforts in showing warm hospitality to the staying guests.
With this meaningful achievement, MerPerle Hon Tam Resort continues to be committed to meeting expectations and providing utmost satisfaction by going from good to great.
This accolade arrived before the official launch of the pre-summer campaign where it will be expected to bring more production to the resort. It is also known that the whole team has been well-prepared to offer what has been carefully set as planned.
MerPerle Resorts and Hotels is a leading accommodation brand in Vietnam that provides luxurious tourist experiences based on the business philosophy of bringing the guests a diversified range of products and outstanding service which create a unique experience and a feeling of being belonged with the Vietnamese culture and nature.
MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is the "oasis" nestled in the tropical breezy hills of Hon Tam Island. Surrounded by scenic evergreen hills, the resort has a spectacular view down the turquoise gem that is the famous Nha Trang Bay.
Located isolatedly on a beautiful island in the tourism city of Nha Trang, MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is somewhat a destination of your-must choice for a hideaway from the bustling city life, a seek for couple romance or simply a family rest and relax or even any reasons.
At MerPerle Hon Tam Resort, guest satisfaction is the top priority and the team continuously are working hard toward enhancing the resort's image and building a great brand name by providing better care to guests.
