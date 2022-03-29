New Book "Mega Cycle of Water," by Lyudmila Garcia, Presents an Economic & Engineering Plan
Imperial, CA, March 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- According to author Lyudmila Garcia, overall, the trend of higher demand in energy and food production around the world has worsened. The new book, "Mega Cycle of Water," discusses a plan to deploy and remove water by region with the goal of reduced economic hardship and an opportunity for innovating for zero waste emissions and understating the greenhouse emissions paradox, better food and energy sustainability. Since 1970, China’s Green Wall has been showing us that without water, there is no reforestation. The book also discusses bringing innovation and prosperity to life.
“We forgot the water cycle is the driving force of life, food, health and prosperity!” says Lyudmila Garcia.
Two eBooks can be found at www.greenterra.org/
