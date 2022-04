Cyndy L. Brown Honored as a Woman of the Month for February 2022 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Cabot, AR, April 05, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Cyndy L. Brown of Cabot, Arkansas is honored as a Woman of the Month for February 2022 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of transportation. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.About Cyndy L. BrownCyndy L. Brown is a truck driver with Kottke Trucking, Inc. Located in Buffalo Lake, Minnesota, Kottke Trucking delivers world-class logistics services and provides dependable customer service using a team that emits integrity and excellence. Kottke Trucking, Inc. has been an eminent presence in the transportation industry for over eight decades. With over 35 years’ experience, Cyndy is responsible for delivering refrigerated foods. When necessary, she is a capable automotive mechanic.Previously, Cyndy provided heavy haul equipment and transportation services for the oil field industry. She has a class A CDL with tanker and double endorsement, she is safe land and safe gulf certified, MSHA certified, and OSHA certified for all heavy equipment. She is an experienced heavy equipment operator and has won numerous awards for safety and appreciation.A mother of two children, Rachel Tinsley and Amber Douglas, and a grandmother to three, Cyndy says her favorite things are children and animals. In addition to her biological children, she has many others she has “adopted” and mentored along the way. In her spare time, she enjoys taking road trips on her motorcycle, music, tinkering, and family activities.Cyndy is grateful for her job as she explains, “It gives me the ability to help others along the way such as feeding someone or financing a need or donating to a food bank.”For further information, contact www.kottke-trucking.com.About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.comP.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.