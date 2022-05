Lakeisha Marie Davis Celebrated as a Woman of the Month for April 2022 by P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

East Orange, NJ, May 17, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Lakeisha Marie Davis of East Orange, New Jersey has been celebrated as a Woman of the Month for April 2022 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.About Lakeisha Marie DavisLakeisha Marie Davis is a certified paraprofessional with the Newark public schools in the New Jersey Regional Day School in Newark, New Jersey. Their educational program promotes social and emotional development, educational life skills, and communication skills. With over 25 years’ experience in the educational arena, Davis is responsible for assisting teachers and helping students with special needs.When Davis was in high school she worked part-time in a daycare center. She loved working with young children, helping them grow and develop, and realized that a young child's mind is like a pot of gold. She decided to become an educator and get the necessary tools to achieve her goal, which is to open her own day center one day.“I want to give back to the community by providing a healthy and safe environment for these young minds to grow, develop, and have positive academic achievement,” said Davis.Davis envisions a center that will have classes to teach young mothers to deal with their children's problems and behaviors. It will also provide afterschool tutoring and a variety of recreational activities such as music, dancing, yoga, and art classes. Equally important to Davis is that her center will provide staff with equal opportunity, equal pay for the job, teamwork, excellent communication, opportunities for advancement, and a positive self-identity unique to each individual.Davis attributes much of her success to the many positive influences in her life. Her mother, Maxine Davis, her father, George Doyle, and her late brother, Michael Davis, always believed in her and encouraged her to pursue her teaching dreams. Raymond Baldwin, Davis’ son, has been her biggest cheerleader, always letting her know how proud he is of her accomplishments and cheering her on. Davis’ principal at the New Jersey Regional Day School, Jennifer Mitchell, has been very inspirational to her through her job as a leader and has encouraged her to excel in whatever she undertakes. Davis also acknowledges Bruce Prashker for trusting her with taking care of his mother since 2015. There is also a special person who has been there for Davis during her teenage years and adult life who will always have a special place in her heart. Because of all of these people, Davis has always felt that the sky was the limit.In her spare time, Davis enjoys reading and shopping.About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.comP.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.