TVS Global Media Celebrates 25 Years with Bakersfield Recording Studio

TVS began with Bakersfield Music Studio in 1997 with the production of the Rock + Roll Legends Live series. Since then, TVS has produced hundreds of songs at the facility for CDs, TV shows, DVDs, and streaming. Today, TVS utilizes Bakersfield Recording Studio as its "Go To" studio for the production of the Capehart Music Treasury Production Music Catalog.