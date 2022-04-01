TVS Global Media Celebrates 25 Years with Bakersfield Recording Studio
TVS began with Bakersfield Music Studio in 1997 with the production of the Rock + Roll Legends Live series. Since then, TVS has produced hundreds of songs at the facility for CDs, TV shows, DVDs, and streaming. Today, TVS utilizes Bakersfield Recording Studio as its "Go To" studio for the production of the Capehart Music Treasury Production Music Catalog.
California City, CA, April 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- TVS Global Media is celebrating its 25th year producing music at the Bakersfield Music Studio in the music hotbed of Bakersfield, CA. The studio is recognized as a top recording studio for country, gospel, and Latin music production.
In 1997, TVS initially utilized Bakersfield Music Studio for its remote facilities to record the Rock and Roll Legends Live TV show on 24 tracks, then unheard of for a TV show. The show was shot in various locations across the USA and featured original artists reprising their Billboard/Cash Box Top 40 hits of the 1960's and 1970's.
Artists in the series included Lou Christie, Chris Montez, Mark Lindsay, Len Barry, Al Wilson, The Cufflinx, The Archies, Spencer Davis, The Association, JJ Jackson, Lenny Welch, Mitch Ryder, Chuck Jackson, Ernie K Doe, Jean Knight, Cannibal + The Headhunters, Merrilee Rush, and dozens more. Legendary producer Ron Dante (Barry Manilow, Cher) produced the music for the series.
Today, TVS is producing their 2,000 title Capehart Music Treasury production music catalog at Bakersfield Recording Studio. The series is an easy listening rendition of the top songs of the 20th Century for use in licensing for commercials, TV shows, movies, and independent productions. TVS Licensing.Com handles all licensing opportunities.
Bakersfield Music Studio is a comprehensive audio recording studio. It is the home of many independent recordings in the country, gospel, and Latin markets. In addition to state of the art recording facilities, Bakersfield Recording Studio works with a wealth of national artists die to its "Bakersfield Sound" location.
TVS Global Media was founded in 1958 as a radio network. In 1960, it expanded to the TVS Television Network, now the fourth oldest commercial broadcast TV network in the USA. In 1987 TVS Records was formed. Today, TVS Global Media produces thousands of audio and video productions each year for broadcast, cable, OTT, IPTV, AVOD, SVOD, FAST, Mobile, and home video and audio services.
