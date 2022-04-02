GCP Fund Offers Mini Perm Loans to Help Borrowers in New York Smoothly Settle an Outstanding Loan or Property
GCP Fund is known for providing world-class financial products such as mini-perm loans aimed at helping clients reduce the risk of default.
New York, NY, April 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Global Capital Partners Fund, a leader in commercial loan services, has been playing a part in the real estate ecosystem of New York City for several years. Among their portfolio of lending solutions, the company offers mini-perm loans to project developers, which helps them settle their outstanding loans on unprofitable projects. The GCP Fund mini-perm loan is designed to provide working capital to real estate investors when traditional funding sources are hard to come by. This facility helps reduce their risk of default drastically. Unlike conventional lenders, GCP Fund is not dependent on credit history and only requires hard collateral.
Some of the mini perm loan benefits include a fast approval process and no prepayment penalty.
According to the company spokesperson, their mini-perm loans come with a simple application process and some exciting benefits for the borrowers. "Our mini-perm loan program is designed for individuals looking for a short-term financing solution. These are ideal for borrowers who want to use them as a bridge between construction or renovation projects and permanent financing of a property," said the spokesperson during an interview with the local media.
"These can be used for any kind of commercial real estate project – whether you want to buy an office space or use it to build a new apartment complex," added the spokesperson while talking about these loans.
The company’s loan officers are real estate experts and will look at the value of a borrower’s property when considering the loan application. If a borrower has an outstanding loan, GCP Fund will use the property value as collateral to give them money to settle the outstanding loan.
GCP Fund offers loans for various purposes, including refinance, acquisition, and construction. The company also provides bridge financing for distressed properties and hard money loans. For more details regarding the financing program and how property developers can take advantage of this, go to https://gcpfund.com/.
About Global Capital Partners Fund, LLC
Under the visionary leadership of its chairman Joe Malvasio, GCF Funds has played a part in the real estate development of the Big Apple. They have quickly become one of New York city’s most reliable commercial lenders of asset-based loans. The company prides itself on top-notch customer service and a quick loan approval process. For more information, visit the website given below.
Contact Information
Website: https://gcpfund.com/
Contact: 1-800-514-7350
Address: 555 Fifth Ave. Suite 1501, New York, NY 10017
Email:contact@gcpfund.com
