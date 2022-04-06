GCP Fund Introduces Private Loans to Facilitate Skilled-Care Nursing Home as Well as Townhouse Development Projects Across New York
GCP Fund specializes in arranging finance for several townhouse development projects to help meet the increasing demand.
New York, NY, April 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- As the demand for skilled nursing home care continues to grow in New York, the availability of nursing home beds lags, resulting in a growing number of families and people struggling to get quality care for their loved ones. To address this issue, GCP Fund is helping investors and developers secure project financing for the construction and renovation of skilled-care nursing homes and townhouses in New York.
The professionals at GCP Fund have streamlined their loan application process to make it easier for clients to obtain financing. This facility enables them to access vital funds that may not otherwise be available for time-sensitive and worthwhile real estate projects that support job growth and community development goals. GCP Fund is also known for its competitive rates for borrowers who may not be able to obtain funding through traditional lenders.
The firm has been providing its services for several years and has become a key player in the industry. A spokesperson of the company said, “Our goal is to help facilitate projects in the skilled-care nursing home sector and the townhouse development segment. Our team of highly experienced professionals who have decades of experience in real estate lending and can help clients identify the best financing solutions for these projects so that people of New York are well taken care of.”
GCP Fund works closely with developers and investors involved in the new construction or renovation of multi-family buildings, hotels, and senior care facilities. They also provide loan solutions for other commercial properties such as apartments complexes, self-storage facilities, and retail stores. They provide all the services with minimal upfront costs and highly competitive interest rates.
For more details regarding the financing program and how property developers can take advantage of this, go to https://gcpfund.com/.
About Global Capital Partners Fund, LLC
Under the visionary leadership of its chairman Joe Malvasio, GCF Funds has played a part in the real estate development of the Big Apple. They have quickly become one of New York city’s most reliable commercial lenders of asset-based loans. The company prides itself on top-notch customer service and a quick loan approval process. For more information, visit the website given below.
Contact Information
Website: https://gcpfund.com/
Contact: 1-800-514-7350
Address: 555 Fifth Ave. Suite 1501, New York, NY 10017
Email:contact@gcpfund.com
