Tavicare Presents Pioneering COVID-19 Monoclonal Antibody IV Therapy for High-Risk Patients in MD
The state of Maryland Health Department has selected the medical facility to provide the antibody therapy IV to affected patients.
Chevy Chase, MD, April 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The COVID-19 pandemic has overwhelmed healthcare facilities globally. According to the CDC, over 140 million Americans – almost 43 percent of the nation’s population - have been affected by the pandemic. The viral pandemic is nothing short of a global phenomenon that has had wide-ranging effects on the population. Older adults – more than 65 years – and people with underlying medical conditions are categorized as high-risk patients when exposed to the virus.
This is where Tavicare comes into action. A Maryland-based headlining medical facility, Tavicare offers various medical treatments. One of their latest offerings - COVID-19 Monoclonal Antibody IV Therapy – has attracted a wide audience. Approved and selected by the state of Maryland Health Department, Tavicare provides a REGEN-COV antibody cocktail to treat high-risk patients affected by the Covid-19 virus.
While speaking about their revolutionary therapy, a senior representative of the medical facility commented, “As a novel virus, people were struggling to find a cure initially. But thanks to our well-informed research team and our commitment to the healthcare of the American citizens, the Monoclonal Antibody IV Therapy has been nothing short of excellence. The FDA-approved treatment reduces COVID-19 related hospitalization severe symptoms and helps patients recover faster. The antibody treatment is helpful for individuals who have been exposed to the virus, tested positive, or are exposed in high-risk environments.”
In addition, this medical facility is a one-stop-shop for the people of Maryland who can get checked for several medical conditions, diseases, and infections. They specialize in hormonal therapies for low testosterone, low libido, menopause, and g-spot. They also offer various testing and treatments that allow patients to stay healthy and fit.
Readers interested in their services can get in touch with them using the contact information below.
About Tavicare
Tavicare is one of the leading medical facilities in Maryland that offers comprehensive medical treatments tailored depending on the needs of their patients. They have an extremely qualified and talented staff of doctors that help you through each stage of the treatment, ensuring good care and satisfaction. Their wide range of services includes menopause treatment, hormonal therapy, low testosterone therapy, and more.
Contact Information
Website: https://tavicare.com/
Phone number: (301) 917-3200
Business Hours: Mon - Fri 9:00am-5:00pm
Address: 5530 Wisconsin Ave., Ste. 1125, Chevy Chase, MD
Contact Form: https://tavicare.com/contact-tavicare/
