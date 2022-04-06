Hideaway Beach Home Sold for Just Less Than $12 Million and is the Top Marco Island Sale
Top sale on Marco Island. Glen Bigness and Suzanne Shaffer with Premiere Plus Realty brought the motivated, qualified buyers from Pennsylvania through targeted marketing programs for luxury high end Florida properties.
Marco Island, FL, April 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- A contemporary waterfront mansion on Hideaway Beach sold for just less than $12 million and is the top Marco Island sale to date.
The property at 202 S Beach Drive, Marco Island, FL 34145 is positioned on a nearly one-acre double lot and features 180 feet of beach frontage on the Gulf of Mexico.
Glen Bigness and Suzanne Shaffer with Premiere Plus Realty brought the motivated, qualified buyers from Pennsylvania through targeted marketing programs for luxury high end Florida properties.
A contemporary waterfront getaway estate on Hideaway Beach is the highest priced residential sale ever recorded on Hideaway Beach. It is also the top Marco Island sale year-to-date. The much sought after property is positioned on a nearly one-acre double lot and features 180 feet of beach frontage on the Gulf of Mexico.
The property at 202 S Beach Drive, Marco Island, FL 34145 is positioned on a nearly one-acre double lot and features 180 feet of beach frontage on the Gulf of Mexico.
Glen Bigness and Suzanne Shaffer with Premiere Plus Realty brought the motivated, qualified buyers from Pennsylvania through targeted marketing programs for luxury high end Florida properties.
A contemporary waterfront getaway estate on Hideaway Beach is the highest priced residential sale ever recorded on Hideaway Beach. It is also the top Marco Island sale year-to-date. The much sought after property is positioned on a nearly one-acre double lot and features 180 feet of beach frontage on the Gulf of Mexico.
Contact
Glen Bigness Premiere Plus RealtyContact
Glen Bigness
239-272-4663
www.floridanapleswaterfront.com
Glen Bigness
239-272-4663
www.floridanapleswaterfront.com
Categories