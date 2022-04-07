Instant Systems Expands Its Footprint in Virginia
Virginia Beach, VA, April 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Instant Systems continues to expand their footprint in Southeast Virginia with the launch of their Central Supply and Order Fulfilment Center (N3) in Virginia Beach, VA. Increased demand for Instant Systems’ products and services is driving the need for more warehouse, production and R&D space.
“Our new Central Supply Center streamlines production, eliminates waste and ensures continued uninterrupted supply of our products to our customers,” Tara Ramsey, CEO of Instant Systems. “With the launch of our N3 location, our commitment to 24 hour order fulfilment is further reinforced, providing customers with increased protections.”
Instant Systems continues to drive their mission, of Best Patient Outcomes, through the manufacturing and distribution of single use supplies for Biotech, Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Industries. Protecting customers from Supply Chain issues has been the hallmark of Instant Systems for over a quarter of a century and this continues as Instant Systems further expands and invests in this region.
For 25 years Instant Systems has brought innovative products and services to the biotechnology market. As rapid advances in biotechnology continue, specifically in areas of cell-based assay/culturing, tissue engineering/regeneration, biopharmaceuticals and fermentation, Instant Systems continues to spearhead the next generation of products designed to anticipate and solve future challenges facing these fast growth markets.
Contact
Instant SystemsContact
Katlynn Blackburn
1-800-706-5808
instantsystems.com
Marketing Generalist
Katlynn Blackburn
1-800-706-5808
instantsystems.com
Marketing Generalist
