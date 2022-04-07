Self Storage in Spring Lake, NC Sold By Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Midcoast Properties, Inc. is pleased to announce the sale of American Self Storage, located in Spring Lake, NC. Hal H. Tanner, III of Midcoast Properties, Inc., represented the seller. The facility was sold to an out of state buyer.
American Self Storage is situated on 5.09 +/- acres, consisting of 477 standard drive-up units as well as parking that can accommodate vehicles, RVs and boats. Amenities include an on-site office with retail supplies, security cameras, lighting, and electronic gates.
This facility is located at 14396 Lillington Hwy, just 10 miles north of Fort Bragg Army base on Hwy 210 and 13 miles north of Fayetteville, NC. The city of Raleigh, NC is 45 miles northeast of the facility.
The self storage market has been very active during the first quarter of 2022, favoring Sellers. During this period, Midcoast Properties, Inc. has successfully closed multiple transactions, securing attractive prices and terms for its clients.
As a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast, specializing in the self storage industry, Midcoast Properties, Inc. offers brokerage services in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Midcoast welcomes your call for a confidential and complimentary market review and broker opinion of value.
For additional information visit www.MidcoastProperties.com or contact:
Hal H. Tanner, III
(919) 922-5757
Hal@MidcoastProperties.com
Dale C. Eisenman
843-342-7650
www.midcoastproperties.com
