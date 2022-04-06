Aatru Medical Announces Latin America Distribution Agreement for Their Innovative NPSIMS™ Negative Pressure Surgical Incision Management System

Aatru Medical, LLC (“Aatru”) is pleased to announce a Latin America distribution agreement with Salus Biomedical, for the NPSIMS product. The patented NPSIMS utilizes a safe and innovative solid-state chemical reaction to create and apply negative pressure in the therapeutic range to closed incision sites for up to 7 days.