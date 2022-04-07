Contemporary Art Installation Inspires Impromptu Community Play
Los Angeles, CA, April 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Visitors to the opening reception of Daniela Soberman’s sculptural installation, Stage 3: Destruction of Modernist Utopia, the third iteration of a mutable installation located on the patio of Torrance Art Museum, has inspired impromptu playing of the community.
Soberman, who is known for incorporating riddles, scavenger hunts, and play into her installations, came upon a group of people playing in and around her structure. When Soberman approached the group they informed her that they were playing a game invented by the late Richard Pochinko, and invited her to join them.
“Normally, I’m the one to invite the community to play, but in this instance the roles were reversed and I’m thriled. The Pochinko clown game is great fun and I think I’ll continue to use the game in a forthcoming installation,” says Soberman.
How to play the game
1. Close your eyes and count to 10
2. A pre-designated player, hides somewhere in or around the installation, allowing only a small portion of the body
to "stick out" from hiding.(i.e. a finger, a foot, an elbow, eyes)
3.At the count of 10, everyone opens their eyes and scans the structure for the visible body part.
The Clown game is based on methods created by the late Richard Pochinko.
More information on Daniela’s work and activations can be found at: https://www.danielasoberman.com.
For interview requests, contact: daniela@danielasoberman.com.
For more information on Daniela Soberman, please visit: www.DanielaSoberman.com.
https://www.instagram.com/danielasobermanstudio/
Soberman, who is known for incorporating riddles, scavenger hunts, and play into her installations, came upon a group of people playing in and around her structure. When Soberman approached the group they informed her that they were playing a game invented by the late Richard Pochinko, and invited her to join them.
“Normally, I’m the one to invite the community to play, but in this instance the roles were reversed and I’m thriled. The Pochinko clown game is great fun and I think I’ll continue to use the game in a forthcoming installation,” says Soberman.
How to play the game
1. Close your eyes and count to 10
2. A pre-designated player, hides somewhere in or around the installation, allowing only a small portion of the body
to "stick out" from hiding.(i.e. a finger, a foot, an elbow, eyes)
3.At the count of 10, everyone opens their eyes and scans the structure for the visible body part.
The Clown game is based on methods created by the late Richard Pochinko.
More information on Daniela’s work and activations can be found at: https://www.danielasoberman.com.
For interview requests, contact: daniela@danielasoberman.com.
For more information on Daniela Soberman, please visit: www.DanielaSoberman.com.
https://www.instagram.com/danielasobermanstudio/
Contact
Daniela SobermanContact
(562) 533-7998
www.DanielaSoberman.com
@danielasobermanstudio
(562) 533-7998
www.DanielaSoberman.com
@danielasobermanstudio
Categories